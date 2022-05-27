Echoes of the Past 5-27-2022

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The West Virginia News, The Greenbrier Independent, White Sulphur Star, and other publications archived since 1852. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher.

1922 – 100 years ago

Scout club organized

Revs. George Hazel and R. L. Kinnaird organized a company of Boy Scouts in this city on last Wednesday.

Health center notes

The Falling Spring district health center opened Monday morning, May 22, at the new public school building in Renick, in the room set apart for this work by the district board of education. The dental clinic was in charge of Dr. C. S. Coffman, of Lewisburg, with Dr. Lowe assisting. Eighteen persons were treated.

The next dental clinic will be held there on Tuesday, May 30, with Dr. William Nelson, of Lewisburg, in charge.

At the movies

Playing at The Grand Theatre in Ronceverte: Herbert Rawlinson in The Millionaire; Bert Lytell in The Right that Failed; Douglas Fairbanks in Headin’ South: Adventures of Tarzan; Mary Miles Minter in The Little Clown; D.W. Griffith’s great production Way Down East.

1947 – 75 years ago

Two Lewisburg Robberies

The robbery of two business places in Lewisburg late Friday night or early Saturday morning was reported by the owners. From the radio shop of J. M. Wilkerson, a portable radio valued at $60 was taken, by breaking a glass in the front door, which was left open by the thief.

From the cleaning plant of O. P. Livesay, at least one suit and a coat, belonging to patrons, were missing. A suit, two jackets and a yellow shirt were discarded and left by the thieves.

Jersey twins

Twin calves, Jack and Jill, were born May 19 to a Jersey cow owned by Mr. and Mrs. Alex. Reed of Rupert.

Cash sugar stamps early

Prompt cashing of sugar stamps is being urged by the U. S. Department of Agriculture to help meat a serious transportation problem this summer and prevent sugar shortages later in the season. Sugar Stamp 11 should be used immediately, and Sugar Stamp” 12 as soon as possible after June first I when it becomes valid. The date when Sugar Stamp 12 becomes valid has been stepped up to June first, in an effort to get sugar out across the country before box cars are occupied with the crop of wheat. There are not enough cars to take care of the heavy movement of sugar and wheat at the same time.

At the movies

Playing at The Lewis Theatre in Lewisburg: Gilbert Roland and Martin Garralaga in California Trail; Hedy Lamarr and George Sanders in Strange Woman; Mona Freeman and Richard Denning in Black Beauty; and Sonja Henie and John Payne in Sun Valley Serenade

Bolling graduates 15

Bolling High School at Lewisburg, the only colored high school in the county, graduated the following senior class in exercises held Friday evening at John Wesley Methodist Church: Betty Catherine Allen, Cornelia Lucille Allen, Effie Louise Allen, Marie Catherine Cooley, John Russell Crump, Anna Ramona Figg, June Serelda Foster, Margaret Gertrude Jones, Julia Janette Ligons, Maggie McDowell, Ralph Redman, Lewis Fredrick Rhodes, Leonard Dewitt Scales, Laura Janice Seams and Verna Agnes Lucille Ward.

Rev. Moses Newsome, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Charleston, made the address to graduates. Cornelia Allen was valedictorian and Ralph Redman salutatorian of the class.

1972 – 50 years ago

The Alderson Fourth of July Celebration

The Alderson Fourth of July Celebration Steering Committee have announced the following schedule of events for their Eleventh Annual Celebration. Saturday, July 1, at 7 p.m. the first half of the horse show (12 classes); Sunday, July 2, 2 p.m. the second half of the horse show (12 classes); 6:30 p.m. Homecoming Banquet; Monday, July 3, 2 p.m. canoe races; 7 p.m. horsepulling contest; Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. parade; 12 noon, band concert; 1-4 p.m. field events; 4 p.m. Sixth Annual tug of war between Monroe and Greenbrier counties; 8 p.m. Country Western Show with Tex Ritter; 9:30 p.m. fireworks extravaganza.

Miss Lizabeth Lobban, will reign as the Queen over the entire celebration. Miss Lobban’s princesses will be Miss Betty Brandon, Miss Maryl Clay, Miss Sheila Harris and Miss Brenda Jones.

Coming Soon…

A new concept in supermarket shopping. New, modern, convenient. Kroger: open soon in Fairlea.

Local Income $6,016

Average family income was $6,016 in Greenbrier County, West Virginia in 1969, compared with $7,415 for the State, according to a report on the 1970 census by the Bureau of the Census, U.S. Department of Commerce. Per capita income for the county amounted to $2,071, the report shows.

The 1970 census counted 32,090 residents in the county; 0.5 percent were foreign born and 0.9 percent native born with one or both parents of foreign birth. Among the county’s 29,584 inhabitants age 5 and over in 1970, 1,421 were living in a different county within the State in 1965 and 1,495 in a different State.

1997 – 25 years ago

“Tadpole” Team Holds Conference

On April 11 the Greenbrier County Preschool “Tadpole” team held a conference featuring Dr. Stanley Turecki as the keynote speaker. Dr. Turecki has written “The Difficult Child” and “Normal Children Have Problems Too.” He is a child and family psychiatrist, author and lecturer and the father of an ex-difficult child. He lectures extensively and has appeared on numerous radio and TV programs including Good Morning America, Opra (sic) Winfrey, 20/20, Today Show and CBS This Morning. The conference was sponsored by Greenbrier County Schools, Greenbrier Head Start and Seneca Early Intervention Program.

Tim Stover To Take Over Reins At Lewisburg PD

The passing of an era…Lewisburg Chief of Police Richard Weikel (pictured right) is retiring after more than 38 years of service to the local law enforcement community.

Cpl. Tim Stover was chosen on Tuesday by the city council to take over the duties of Chief of Police after Weikel’s retirement.

Weikel’s last day on the job will be June 27.

Stover was one of three officers from within the Lewisburg police force to apply for the position and one of about 16 applicants total. C. Jerman photo

Downloading from the Internet

By Art Glick. The word “downloading” really refers to the process of receiving information from a remotely located computer, typically over telephone lines. Whether or not you realize it, you’re downloading from the Internet constantly from the first moment that you make a connection.

Most browser programs (Netscape, MS Internet Explorer) support a cache”, and as you browse the web, text and graphics are automatically downloaded into RAM memory and/or a temporary subdirectory (folder) on your hard drive so that your browser program can read them and display them to the screen.

You may have noticed that when you revisit a site recently visited, your screen displays the text and graphics more quickly than it did when you first visited the site. This happens because your browser program finds the text and graphics of the site in your hard drive cache and makes a quick comparison to be certain that the site on the Internet has not changed since your first visit … At this point, I have to say something I’ve said before but can never overemphasize. If you don’t know the difference between a file and a folder, you are sorely lacking in the most basic skills required to make productive use of your computer. Take a course, read a book, watch a video – or just simply follow through the tutorials that come with any version of Windows.

