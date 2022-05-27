ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Memorial Event Held Sunday At State Veterans Cemetery

By Alex Svejkovsky
 4 days ago
LITTLE FALLS -- The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs his holding a special Memorial Event this weekend. The event will be held...

96.7 The River

Sartell Holding Into Service Ceremony For New Fire Truck

SARTELL -- You're invited to watch Sartell's new fire truck get put into service this weekend. The fire department will hold an into service ceremony for Tower 21 on Saturday. The community wide celebration will give you an up close look of the department's new 100-foot platform truck. The ceremony...
SARTELL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Fleet Farm Honors Fallen Soldiers Monday

UNDATED – Fleet Farm is teaming with Taps For Veterans Memorial Day. All 47 Fleet Farm stores in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin will participate in a National Moment of Remembrance. All stores will pause at 3:00 p.m. Monday for a minute of silence followed by a bugler playing Taps.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in western Minnesota

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — It was a wild night of weather across Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with likely tornado touchdowns, straight line winds and hail across much of the state. KARE 11 crews spread out across greater Minnesota and the metro, and below are the accounts of what they saw and heard.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

With Severe Weather Expected Memorial Day, It Pays To Have A Storm Plan In Place

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Genesis Gaona, from Minneapolis, is making the most of her Memorial Day weekend spending time outside. She was planning to hike in Taylors Falls Monday. But she’s keeping a close eye on the severe weather threat for late afternoon and evening. “I might just come [to Bde Maka Ska] instead because it’s closer to home,” Gaona said. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Monday has a moderate risk for severe weather. Download The WCCO Weather App “It’s not gonna be a rainout all day by any means, but when it comes to severe weather, they do popup very fast,” Meadows said. She says the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

Section 6AA Softball Playoffs Postponed

Softball section playoffs scheduled for today in section 6AA have been postponed due to field conditions. All of today's games have been rescheduled for Wednesday. Cathedral will play Pequot Lakes at 5pm at Miller Field in Waite Park in the winners bracket. Holdingford will match up with Pierz at 5pm at Traut Field in Waite Park in an elimination game. The winner of the Holdingford/Pierz game will play the loser of the Cathedral/Pequot Lakes game at 7pm in Waite Park Wednesday night. This tournament wraps up Thursday in Waite Park.
WAITE PARK, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Power out for thousands of Northlanders after severe weather

ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Monday evening’s storms caused power outages for many across the Northland. As of 7:30 Monday night, Minnesota Power is reporting 77 active outages impacting 14,608 customers. Those outages are mainly in the Grand Rapids and Western Minnesota areas. Crews are estimating power...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Lighting may be responsible for 2 fires in northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Memorial Day Storms Leave Massive Damage, Thousands Without Power

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes. The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota. One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported. The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesotans make a difference as volunteer water monitors

Lowell Deede, a water monitor volunteer for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency since 2015, observes water conditions on the Straight River, at the border of Hubbard and Becker counties near Park Rapids in May 2022. Photo: Shannon Geisen / Park Rapids Enterprise. While walking Becker County roads, Lowell Deede got...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

8 Field Trips All Minnesota Kids Went On

Everyone knows the best part of the school year was always the field trips. You get out of the classroom for the day, eat a sack lunch, get to goof off on a bus ride with all your friends, make memories and experience new things. Here are 8 field trips all Central Minnesota kids took while in school.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
96.7 The River

Prince Mural Taking Shape in Minneapolis

A mural honoring one of the most famous Minnesotans is taking shape in downtown Minneapolis. Work on this impressive mural honoring the legacy of Prince began on May 16th, 2022. Standing over 100 feet tall and being painted on the exterior of Ramp A, this work of art is being...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
