Little Falls, MN

Memorial Event Held Sunday at State Veterans Cemetery

By Alex Svejkovsky
 4 days ago
LITTLE FALLS -- The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs his holding a special Memorial Event this weekend. The event will be held...

Memorial Day Program Scheduled in Sartell

SARTELL -- The Sartell American Legion Post 277 is holding a Memorial Day program Monday. The program will feature music by the Sartell High School band, statements from Rep. Tim O'Driscoll, Sen. Jeff Howe and Mayor Ryan Fitzthum. Brig. General Sandra Best, second in command of the Minnesota National Guard...
SARTELL, MN
Fleet Farm Honors Fallen Soldiers Monday

UNDATED – Fleet Farm is teaming with Taps For Veterans Memorial Day. All 47 Fleet Farm stores in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin will participate in a National Moment of Remembrance. All stores will pause at 3:00 p.m. Monday for a minute of silence followed by a bugler playing Taps.
MINNESOTA STATE
State Patrol Gets Training in Communication

CAMP RIPLEY -- The Minnesota State Patrol is getting training in effective communication. Through June 16th, State Patrol officers will attend regional training seminars about First Amendment considerations and interacting with the media. Camp Ripley hosted the training for dozens of central Minnesota officers Thursday. Colonel Matt Langer, chief of...
Emerald Ash Borer Found Near Spicer

ST. PAUL -- Emerald Ash Borer has been found in Kandiyohi County for the first time. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture found Emerald Ash Borer larvae on the West side of Nest Lake near Spicer earlier this spring. First discovered in Minnesota in 2009, the insect larvae kills ash trees...
SPICER, MN
Tractor Day at Foley School

FOLEY -- More than a dozen tractors traded fieldwork for the Foley High School parking lot Friday morning. The Foley Tractor Day is an annual tradition where students drive their tractors to school for all to see. Principal Shaye Kusler says the annual events been going on as long as...
FOLEY, MN
