The world of college athletics continues to change right before our eyes. Schools are moving to different conferences, and in some cases, moving either up or down a division. Add another school to the list of those moving up a division. Stonehill College accepted an invitation to move from division two to division one and join the Northeast Conference starting this fall. They will begin their four-year reclassification period that will end with the start of the 2026-27 season. All sports on the Skyhawks calendar will make the move, although a couple of programs will find new conferences to be a part of.

15 HOURS AGO