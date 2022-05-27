Eagles Kickoff Times, Networks Announced for Four Football Games

Race time was approaching, and Randolph Duane Ross Sr. should have been warming up to compete in the 110-meter hurdles — the event in which he’d specialized throughout his decorated career. But on that breezy summer day in Carson, California, at the 2005 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, all Duane could do was think about how nice it would be to fly a kite with his 4-year-old son back home in North Carolina. When Duane lined up and the starter pistol sounded, he didn’t burst off the blocks like he had done so many times before. Instead, he walked off the track, changed out of his uniform, and threw his spikes in the trash. He was done as an athlete, but his time as a father was just beginning.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO