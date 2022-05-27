ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Eagles Kickoff Times, Networks Announced for Four Football Games

By Ralph Garcia
ngscsports.com
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Kickoff times and network selections have been made for the first three Boston College football games of 2022 as announced by the ACC on Thursday afternoon, as well as a Friday night contest in November. The Eagles open the season at home Saturday, Sept. 3 against Rutgers at...

ngscsports.com

Related
FanSided

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Matas Buzelis trending toward Tar Heels?

A commitment from five-star wing Matas Buzelis could make the UNC basketball recruiting class of 2023 one of the best we’ve ever seen. One of the highest-rated and most sought-after high school basketball players in the class of 2023, Matas Buzelis has become a household name among coaches and scouts in the summer leading up to his senior season at Brewster Academy.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Wake Forest QB Billy Edwards Jr. Announces Transfer Commitment

Former Wake Forest quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. announced his transfer to Maryland on Sunday. The three-star prospect looked ahead to "new beginnings" by revealing his commitment to the Terrapins on Twitter. Edwards spent his only season at Wake Forest as a redshirt freshman out of Lake Braddock Secondary School in...
BURKE, VA
ourstate.com

A Decorated Duo: Greensboro’s Father-Son Olympians

Race time was approaching, and Randolph Duane Ross Sr. should have been warming up to compete in the 110-meter hurdles — the event in which he’d specialized throughout his decorated career. But on that breezy summer day in Carson, California, at the 2005 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, all Duane could do was think about how nice it would be to fly a kite with his 4-year-old son back home in North Carolina. When Duane lined up and the starter pistol sounded, he didn’t burst off the blocks like he had done so many times before. Instead, he walked off the track, changed out of his uniform, and threw his spikes in the trash. He was done as an athlete, but his time as a father was just beginning.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX43.com

Nick Cannon honors 102-year-old grandma

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Television host and actor Nick Cannon made a trip to North Carolina this weekend. It was in honor of his 102-year-old great-grandmother, Corinne Cannon. She was recognized by her alma mater, Barber-Scotia College, as well as other local leaders including Mayor Vy Lyles at an event held in Kannapolis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
philasun.com

Guest Commentary: Black Lives Matter

“Where there is no vision, the people perish.” — Proverbs 23-18 The 21st century has the personality of the Civil War. A MAGA (Make America Great Again) man with a Republican base, responding to his permissive leadership — offering no substance, but sanctioning white supremacy, domestic terrorism and race-based politics. Historically rejected constituencies, threatened by anything but a white America, are creating chaos, terror and taking Black lives. Local politics are preempted by an “us vs them” national debate, aided by the media making MAGA man — the most talked about in America. Embarrassed Republicans are co-opted, because they want Republican control. Most Republicans are not racist, but some of them —except for Liz Cheney — hold their noses and ride the wave. MAGA man uses race and hate as bait; while vilified, but emerging progressives, use substance and empathy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kiss951.com

Charlotte North Carolina Man Operating $7 Million Ponzi Scheme

Charlotte North Carolina is on the map when we learned about a Ponzi scheme. The Securities and Exchange Commission filed an emergency action charging Wynn Charlebois with operating Ponzi scheme. That was a busy day on May 19th in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. Allegedly, Charlebois defrauded at least 75 investors in Charlotte and other areas. He was used multiple bogus investment opportunities that seemed appealing to investors. These investors were supposed to share in the profits earned by participating. He reminds us of Bernie Madoff who is considered a fraudster and financier. Bernie ran the largest Ponzi scheme in history, worth about $64.8 billion.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Video shows broad-daylight shootout at Henderson gas station

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Videos show a shootout involving multiple gunmen at a gas station in Henderson over the weekend. Videos taken Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at the business on W. Andrews Avenue shows a man with a long gun in his pants getting out of a white sedan parked at a pump.
HENDERSON, NC
FOX8 News

One man dead in High Point homicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One man has died as the result of a shooting in High Point on Friday night, according to the High Point Police Department. At 11:48 p.m. on Friday night, officers came to the 500 block of Pendleton Court after getting reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. At the […]
