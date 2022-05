TAMPA, Fla. - The price at the pump is once again setting a new record in Florida, this time for the most expensive Memorial Day gas prices. Over 2 million Americans took to the roads for the Memorial Day holiday, and high gas prices matched the demand. Florida’s average gas price averages $4.57 per gallon. That’s up a full $1.71 from last Memorial Day, and it broke the $3.93 per gallon record that was set back in 2008.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO