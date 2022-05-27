ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 3-Seeded Oklahoma Beats No. 2 Texas Tech in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament

By Big 12 Communications
bcsnn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 3 Oklahoma (35-20) took down No. 2 Texas Tech 6-3 (37-19) in game eight of the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship at Globe Life Field. OU has started 2-0 at the Big 12 Championship for the first time since winning the title in 2013. After a scoreless...

