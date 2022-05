ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- It’s time again for the Garden Plotters Annual Plant Sale. Come find some great plants to beautify your yard! It will be held Saturday June 4 from 8 am to noon at 911 11th Ave NE. We will have a wide variety of plants from our own gardens including perennials, annuals, succulents, vegetables, house plants and more. Proceeds go to benefit the Kuhnert Arboretum.

