Computers

Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X & Slim 7 Pro X laptops feature next-gen processors and 32 GB of RAM

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Experience raw performance when working anywhere with the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X & Slim 7 Pro X laptops. Both feature up to next-gen processors and up to 32 GB of...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Native Union Stow Slim for MacBook sleeve features an easy-access magnetic closure

Protect your laptop on the go and during storage with the Native Union Stow Slim for MacBook sleeve. Available in 2 colors—Indigo and Slate—it provides everyday protection in a slim, refined form. Moreover, the Native Union Stow Slim boasts an easy-access magnetic closure for seamless entrance. This means no more rummaging around for your gadget. It also offers convenient access to your essentials from the exterior pocket. Meanwhile, the coated canvas finish minimizes scratches and dirt buildup caused by regular use. Furthermore, this MacBook sleeve is made of 100% recycled polyester, 60% recycled microfiber, and polyethylene—altogether creating a sustainable purchase. Finally, it’s compatible with the 2021 MacBook Pro 14”, 2016 and later MacBook Pro 13”, and 2018 and later MacBook Air 13”.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE PRO STUDIO Aluminum SSD includes dual Thunderbolt 3 ports

Work more productively and efficiently when you have the SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE PRO STUDIO Aluminum SSD. It includes a generous 7.68 TB capacity and dual Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy-chaining up to 5 additional devices. All the while, its aluminum, stackable design helps to keep your workspace clutter-free. Moreover, this SanDisk SSD offers transfer rates up to 2,600 MB/s, enabling you to edit footage in real time for minimal production time. In fact, with these speeds, you can edit and export with ease thanks to the super-fast transfer rates. This workspace gadget also offers writing speeds of 1,900 MB/s. Overall, suitable for macOS 10.12+ or later and Windows 10+ or later, this gadget is highly versatile and a must-have for transferring files.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Next Gen#Pro X#Processors#Nvidia Geforce#Nvidia Studio#X Power#T V Hardware Blue Light
Gadget Flow

OnePlus Nord N200 5G smartphone has the Snapdragon 480 5G platform at an affordable price

Enjoy blazing 5G for less with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G smartphone. This cool smartphone boasts the speedy Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform. Yes, now you can enjoy higher-quality streamed movies, shows, games, and more. Even better, this 5G smartphone is quite affordable. And with the 5,000 mAh battery, you get long-lasting power, so you won’t have to worry about looking for an outlet. What’s more, the 6.49″ full HD screen lets you enjoy a more cinematic streaming experience. The 90Hz display is 50% faster than the standard 60 Hz, giving you more responsive swiping and scrolling. Moreover, 3 rear cameras and features like AI scene detection capture brilliant photography in any lighting. Meanwhile, a 16 MP selfie camera helps you take clearer photos of yourself in the world around you. Finally, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage provide plenty of space for apps, movies, and more.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

SOVRYGN Calendar sports watch series features 5 complications including a power reserve indicator

Boasting a machined design, the SOVRYGN Calendar sports watch series draws inspiration from a fascination with time. Each timepiece features 5 complications. These include a triple calendar with month and day indicator, a 40-hour power reserve indicator, and a 24-hour timer. Not only that, but they also offer 100-meter water resistance and an exhibition case back that displays the decorated rotor. Using a premium automatic Miyota 9100 caliber movement, the SOVRYGN Calendar is accurate from -10 to +30 seconds per day and has a 28,800/hr vibration frequency. Furthermore, the sapphire crystal dial comes in different matte colors—white, aqua blue, and purple sunburst—depending on the style you choose. Moreover, the 316 stainless steel case and bracelet have a machined design, and you can choose from 6 models in the collection: Panda, Rose-White, Steel-Aqua Blue, Rose-Aqua Blue, Rose-Wine, and Midnight Edition.
SPORTS
Gadget Flow

Bellroy MIRUM Slim Sleeve uses plant-based leather and has a compact, pocket-friendly form

Balance portability with functionality with the Bellroy MIRUM Slim Sleeve. Boasting a compact form, it’s ideal for taking on the go without having to worry about where to keep it. Above all, it uses MIRUM plant-based leather alternative paired with a cotton lining, a pull-tab, and stitched with cotton thread. Moreover, this Bellroy slim wallet includes 2 quick-access slots to keep your cards right where you need them. Speaking of which, it offers enough room to store a maximum of 4–8 cards. Best of all, it features a pull-tab storage to provide easy access at the checkout to stacked cards while reducing bulk. Finally, this stylish wallet measures 95 mm by 80 mm and is available in Black, Charcoal, and Lichen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Retro Games A500 Mini classic home computer replica includes 25 classic Amiga games

Reimagine the original Amiga 500 computer with the Retro Games A500 Mini classic home computer replica. Not only does it feature perfect emulation, but it also includes Advanced Graphics Architecture. Moreover, this retro gaming gadget comes with 25 classic Amiga games. This selection includes Alien Breed, Another World, Simon the Sorcerer, Chaos Engine, Worms, and more. Alternatively, play your current game selection from a USB stick. The Retro Games A500 Mini also supports 4 save game slots, so you can save your progress and return to it later. Additionally, this gaming gadget includes 3 USB ports, enabling you to connect a joystick, gamepad, mouse, keyboard, USB sticks, and more. Finally, it has a plug-and-play design; simply connect your HD TV, plug in the joystick, and you’re ready to play.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Lexon Peas Hub 2 plug-in portable hub includes 2 USB ports as well as 2 USB-C ports

Connect all of your devices in a quirky and convenient way when you have the Lexon Peas Hub 2 plug-in portable hub. It includes 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports, enabling you to connect up to 4 devices. With its port diversity, it’s compatible with cables, keyboards, mice, flash drives, and more. Furthermore, this plug-in portable hub, which comes in various colors, has a compact design. Thanks to the flexible silicone rubber, it lets you slip it into your back pocket and carry it with you. It’s perfect for taking to the office and charging gadgets on the go. Best of all, its original look and rubber finish make it stand out from conventional hubs. Overall, say goodbye to large hubs and switch to a more stylish alternative.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Twinvictus Bomber Blazers™ Italian fabric jackets offer all you need for business & casual

Get the best of both business and casual worlds when you don the Twinvictus Bomber Blazers™ Italian fabric jackets. This collection gives you everything you want from a stylish bomber jacket in a design that doubles as a blazer. With styles you’ll wear all day long, they use high-quality Italian fabrics like 100% Merino wool, pure virgin wool, silk, and pure coconut for comfortability and class. With a Dutch design, the Bomber Blazer comes in several styles. Choose from Navy x Camouflage, Camel x Paisley, Navy Pinstripe x Emblems, Blue Camouflage x Bitcoin Gold. Ensuring you always feel dressed for success, this lightweight jacket resists odors, wicks moisture, regulates temperature, and offers incredible breathability. From business to casual and casual to chic, this versatile jacket has a high-quality, sophisticated design.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Paragon Straps customizable organization system suits gear of any shape and size

Meet a totally innovative way to transport your tool kit: the Paragon Straps customizable organization system. Made from simple, durable components, these patent-pending strap modules quickly and easily conform to gear of any shape or size. Not only that, but you can also position them in any orientation. Furthermore, with a completely adjustable and re-arrangeable design, they keep anything and everything you use securely in place. That’s thanks to their industrial-strength hook-and-loop-compatible materials. Designed as the ideal everyday carry solution, Paragon Straps suit everyone from campers to gamers and techies to chefs. Use multiple straps to hold larger items, subdivide any strap to hold multiple gadgets at the same time, and stack them to group like items! In fact, they hold hammers, laptops, chargers, tablets, knives, rulers—anything. Finally, each strap’s hook-and-loop materials hold 9.9 pounds per square inch, and the ballistic nylon field case carries up to 3.3 liters.
Gadget Flow

MoriMori LED Lantern Speaker produces omnidirectional sound and contains 2 features in 1

Play music anywhere with the MoriMori LED Lantern Speaker. This playful product is a dimmable lantern and speaker in one. It’s a timeless hurricane lamp and speaker that you can use for camping, backyard parties, or simply relaxing at home. It offers a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 7 hours and delivers light and crisp, omnidirectional sound. Or switch to the light mode for a subtle glow indoors or outdoors. Moreover, it uses Bluetooth technology, so you can connect your phone or another device with ease. It also comes with an AUX cable if you don’t want to use Bluetooth at all times. Overall, this gadget radiates the charm and appeal of a mid-19th-century kerosene lamp with updated LED lighting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

ROCCAT Syn Buds Core wired gaming earbuds provide precision-tuned sound across all devices

Communicate clearly with other gamers when you have the ROCCAT Syn Buds Core wired gaming earbuds. Compatible with all devices, including Nintendo Switch, they’re designed for gamers looking for unmated performance. In fact, these buds are perfect for mobile gaming. The ROCCAT Syn Buds Core include a 3.5-mm jack that offers widespread compatibility for gaming on the go and at home. Best of all, the built-in microphone, with in-line controls, allows you to talk to teammates. Moreover, these wired gaming earbuds deliver high-quality sound thanks to the precision-tuned 10 mm driver units. As a result, they deliver rich, clear sound with an abundance of bass. All the while, the silicone ear tips—which come in small, medium, and large—ensure a snug fit while you game.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sony Walkman NW-A105 digital music player features a S-Master HX amplifier for pure sound

Bring your favorite songs to life with the Sony Walkman NW-A105 digital music player. Designed with a S-Master HX amplifier, it delivers high-quality audio for an immersive experience. Moreover, this digital music player includes DSEE HX Al, which analyzes the song type and restores compressed audio files. You can also use the Sony Walkman NW-A105 to stream and download songs using Wi-Fi. As a result, it’s a distraction-free alternative to smartphones, making this gadget perfect for work or at the gym. Furthermore, this music player offers various settings for easy listening. This includes Shuffle Playback, Repeat Off, Repeat 1 Song, Repeat All, All Range, and Selected Range. Finally, it uses Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, so you needn’t worry about wires getting in the way.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Fibonacci Footwear uses NASA-certified cooling material used in spacesuits

It feels like the shoe market is ravenous to sell the next best footwear. From high-end brand collaborations to multifunctional socks that you can wear outdoors, you might think you’ve seen it all. However, Fibonacci Footwear has comfort and practicality at its core with some additional characteristics: Outlast—breathable material...
APPAREL
Gadget Flow

10 gaming gadgets you’ll want if you’re serious about gaming

You’re pretty serious about gaming. In fact, you might even game competitively or livestream. But even if you’re just an incredibly dedicated player, these 10 gadgets for serious gamers will complete your setup. From a pro-level mic to a headset that connects to most platforms, these products help you stand out from the crowd.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Kabuto Sumo tabletop game lets you take on the role of a tough beetle with a bad attitude

Bring the family together with the Kabuto Sumo tabletop game. Ideal for 2–4 players, its goal is to push your opponents out of the ring. While pushing discs may seem straightforward, you need to choose the right wrestler for the match. Plus, you’ll need to craft a strategy and adapt to any changes along the way. Moreover, this tabletop game includes wrestler characters based on real insects with physiological defense mechanisms. Best of all, each character has signature moves and comes with uniquely shaped pieces that can change the physics of the game. To win, you need to choose the right pieces to knock off the board and the right time to deploy your signature move. Overall, it has an average game time of 20 minutes.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

eveia – energy pedal-powered USB charger offers gamification to make your sitting time fun

Change the way you power up your everyday gadgets with the eveia – energy pedal-powered USB charger. With this device, you can not only reach your 10,000 step goal but also sit down while doing it! You won’t even have to think about it. Yet it will make the time you spend sitting down—whether working or relaxing—so much more fun. When you pedal, it produces the energy required to charge your USB devices. Created to combat sedentary lifestyles, it can power everything from your gaming controller to your eReader to your smartphone and more. Not only that, but it also takes just 4–8 hours to charge a smartphone and less than an hour to charge an Apple Watch. Incredibly, you don’t need to plug it into an outlet to charge. It charges on its own while you pedal!
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

teenage engineering Pocket Operator PO-128 Mega Man is based on the classic game

Play your favorite Mega Man songs with the teenage engineering Pocket Operator PO-128 Mega Man. This programmable 8-bit synthesizer is based on the original sound chip from the classic game. With a full range of sounds, it has everything you need to create music. In fact, it has 128 built-in sounds including basses, leads, and more. You can even use this powerful live synthesizer as a master controller for other Pocket Operators to play along with you. Furthermore, with 3 tracks of sequencing capability, it lets you record your own ideas or play along to songs. With a built-in speaker and battery power, this compact device is easy to take anywhere and use whenever inspiration strikes. Finally, connect headphones or external speakers for bigger sound when playing live or recording yourself playing along with the preloaded tracks.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
