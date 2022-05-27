Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X & Slim 7 Pro X laptops feature next-gen processors and 32 GB of RAM

Reimagine the original Amiga 500 computer with the Retro Games A500 Mini classic home computer replica. Not only does it feature perfect emulation, but it also includes Advanced Graphics Architecture. Moreover, this retro gaming gadget comes with 25 classic Amiga games. This selection includes Alien Breed, Another World, Simon the Sorcerer, Chaos Engine, Worms, and more. Alternatively, play your current game selection from a USB stick. The Retro Games A500 Mini also supports 4 save game slots, so you can save your progress and return to it later. Additionally, this gaming gadget includes 3 USB ports, enabling you to connect a joystick, gamepad, mouse, keyboard, USB sticks, and more. Finally, it has a plug-and-play design; simply connect your HD TV, plug in the joystick, and you’re ready to play.
