Arenac County Man Who Rigged Booby Traps to Harm Police Has First Sentencing

A Midland County man is in jail following an armed standoff with police in Isabella County Monday, May 30. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of home invasion, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and parole absconder. Police say the man initially approached residents of a home in the 11000 block of North Lakeside Trail at Camelot Lake on Sunday, May 29, saying he was fleeing police and on methamphetamines. Police were dispatched to the area and the men fled the scene on foot.

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO