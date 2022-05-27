ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arenac County, MI

Arenac County Man Who Rigged Booby Traps to Harm Police Has First Sentencing

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former police officer accused of trying to harm state police troopers in Arenac County last year was sentenced May 13 in Ogemaw County for credit card fraud....

Midland County Man Arrested After Armed Standoff in Isabella County

A Midland County man is in jail following an armed standoff with police in Isabella County Monday, May 30. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of home invasion, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and parole absconder. Police say the man initially approached residents of a home in the 11000 block of North Lakeside Trail at Camelot Lake on Sunday, May 29, saying he was fleeing police and on methamphetamines. Police were dispatched to the area and the men fled the scene on foot.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Man arrested after home invasion standoff

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 30-year-old Midland County man has been arrested after a standoff with police. According to the Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on N Lakeside Trail in the Camelot Lake area on Monday. The day before, Sunday May 29, Deputies were sent to the same home […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
K-9 stops suspect during a home invasion situation

A K-9 was able to stop a suspect during a combined home invasion and stand off with a firearm situation in the Camelot Lake area. The incident occurred at a residence on N. Lakeside Trail on Monday, May 30 at around 7:30 a.m. A 30-year-old male from Midland County approached...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Bay City man killed in three-motorcycle crash in Iosco County

PLAINFIELD TWP, MI — A three-motorcycle crash in Iosco County has claimed the life of a Bay City man. Michigan State Police troopers from the West Branch Post responded to the crash about 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, on M-65 near Curtis Road in Plainfield Township. Their preliminary investigation indicates Dennis R. Federspiel, 69, was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north when he struck two other motorcycles traveling in his group.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
Iosco Crash Kills Bay City Motorcyclist

A motorcycle crash involving three motorcycles on Sunday, May 29 claimed the life of a 69-year-old Bay City man. Police say Dennis Federspiel was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson north on M-65 in Iosco County near Curtis Rd. with a group when he struck two other bikes. He suffered critical injuries in the crash. He later died at a local hospital.
BAY CITY, MI
Deadly motorcycle crash in Lapeer Co. under investigation

COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - Lapeer County deputies were called to a crash late Sunday night in Columbiaville that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Deputies claim Michael Isom, 40, of Columbiaville, was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson westbound on Stanley Road, west of German Road when Isom gradually drove off the right shoulder on the north side of the roadway and entered the grassy ditch.
COLUMBIAVILLE, MI
52-year-old critical after hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 52-year-old man was in critical condition after a hit-and-run motorcycle crash at a Flint intersection on Monday night. Around 10:25 p.m., police say Lonnie Lee Williams was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Stewart Avenue when an unknown vehicle hit him from behind near Winona Street.
FLINT, MI
Flint Police investigates four shootings over Memorial Day weekend

FLINT, Mich., - Flint Police Department is having a busy start to the summer season as they investigate four shootings that took place over Memorial Day weekend. According to a press release, the following shooting incidents took place over the weekend. May 29 at approximately 8:52a.m., a male subject was...
FLINT, MI
Fire in Historic Saginaw Building Considered Suspicious

Fire officials in Saginaw are investigating a Sunday, May 29 fire at a downtown commercial building, which again caught fire Monday. Officials say air flow into the building, built in 1858, rekindled hotspots left over from Sunday’s fire at Lapeer and Weadock avenues. The building sustained significant damage with the roof and second floor collapsing.
SAGINAW, MI
Prosecutor: No charges filed after alleged school threat

FARWELL, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed after a review of the investigation into an alleged threat at Farwell High School according to the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office. Two students were involved, but charges were only filed against one. On May 26, both students were looking for...
FARWELL, MI
28-year-old found dead after altercation at Flint motel

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man after an altercation at a Flint motel. Michigan State Police say the man died around 12:15 a.m. May 26 at a motel in the 300 block of Court Street. The Flint Police Department responded to the motel...
FLINT, MI
Sheriff: Big Rapids man dead following motorcycle, truck crash

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A local sheriff said a 45-year-old Big Rapids man has died after a crash in Isabella County on Drew and Old State Roads on Friday. Sheriff Michael Main said deputies were dispatched at 11:05 a.m. after receiving reports of a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided. When they arrived, first responders said the driver of the motorcycle, Kelly Boskovich, was in cardiac arrest. Boskovich was later pronounced dead.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

