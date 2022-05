Wisconsin saw record-high prices for gas on this Memorial Day. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of regular in the state was $4.41 per-gallon. It’s two cents higher again today at $4.43, and a dime more expensive than it was last week. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of premium is $5.16 and the average price for a gallon of diesel is $5.07.

