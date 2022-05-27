Minnesota Aurora's first ever game ends with draw in front of sellout crowd

Adam Uren

The Minnesota Aurora made its pre-professional debut before a sellout crowd of more than 5,200 at the TCO Stadium in Eagan Thursday night.

The team, a founding member of the newly-formed USL-W League that serves as a women's "pipeline between college and professional soccer," tied its first ever game, with Thursday's matchup with Heartland Division rivals Green Bay Glory finishing 1-1.

The honor of being the first goalscorer in Aurora history went to Shelby Hopeau, who came on as a substitute at halftime and in the 53rd minute sent a hopeful cross from the left that Glory keeper Alyssa Stumbaugh badly misjudged.

It looked as though that would be enough for Aurora to take home the points, but Green Bay leveled the tie with just a minute left of regulation time.

It's the first of three meetings between the two sides this season, with the Aurora traveling to Green Bay in July for two matches to close out the regular season.

Next up for the Aurora is a game at Kaw Valley on June 2 and at the St. Louis Lions on June 5.

The next home game comes on June 10 against Chicago City, who they'll play again two days later. Ticket information can be found here.