217 Today: Scientists use wastewater to track the spread of COVID-19 and its variants

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will sign into law a measure funneling $700 million annually into Medicaid-funded nursing homes to improve their quality of care. The Champaign Public Library’s new director starts this week, replacing the current director, Donna Pittman. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — 2020 marked Lake Michigan’s highest water level in 120 years, experts said, and climate variance makes future water levels challenging to predict. Coastal impacts are well-documented, but the effect of lake level rise on the area’s inland waterways is poorly understood. A University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign study examined how Lake Michigan’s rising levels affect water quality, flood control and invasive species management within the Chicago-area waterway system that connects the lake to Illinois, Indiana and the Mississippi River basin.
The Illinois General Assembly froze a planned increase in the gas tax this summer saving drivers 2.2 cents per gallon. They wanted retailers to put a sticker giving them credit for that on every pump in the state but gas station owners are suing so they don’t have to. We’ll talk about their case and their prospects in court.
