The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early days of a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to replace Roethlisberger but then used the 20th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft to acquire Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO