Invasive jumping worms now found in at least 11 Iowa counties

 4 days ago

An invasive earthworm native to east Asia that was discovered in Iowa in 2018 has now spread to at least 11 counties.

Officials in Dubuque and Muscatine counties were the first to report finding jumping worms, which are also known as crazy worms or Alabama jumpers due to their vigorous writhing and wriggling when disturbed.

The snake-like worms can grow up to eight inches (20 centimeters) long and are found amid leaf litter and closer to the soil surface than other earthworms commonly seen in Iowa.

A map released in April by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach showed that the worms have now been found in Polk and Story counties, as well as Buchanan, Clayton, Jefferson, Johnson, Linn, Scott and Winneshiek. The ISU Extension website notes: "We assume jumping worms are much more widely spread than reports indicate."

ISU Extension said the worms, which have been infiltrating U.S. soil since the late 1800s, according to USA TODAY, likely arrived in North America in potted plants, nursery stock or soil. They were found in Minnesota as early as 2006, confirmed in Wisconsin in 2013 and Illinois in 2015.

What do jumping worms look like?

They're typically between 3 to 5 inches long but are known to grow up to 8 inches. Jumping worms are darker and smoother than earthworms commonly found in Iowa.

Identifiable characteristics of the jumping worm include a cloudy-white and smooth narrow band, while that band is raised on other earthworms. They do not produce an exterior layer of slime, unlike other earthworms.

Lifespan of jumping worms

Jumping worms are asexual and reproduce parthenogenetically, which means they reproduce on their own without mating, in the fall using cocoons that survive through the winter and hatch in the spring.

Jumping worms reach full maturity in 60 days after hatching. Unlike more common earthworms, they cannot tolerate cold temperatures, and they die each winter.

What kind of damage can jumping worms do?

While the full ecological impact of jumping worms is not fully known, USA TODAY reports, research suggests they can significantly alter the soil structure in an infested area — and potentially all that grows there.

They're typically found in large groupings and able to consume soil and leaf litter at a faster rate than other earthworms; they can ruin the top layer of soil that plants and other organisms depend on for nutrients.

Soils where jumping worms are present will be grainy and have the texture and appearance of coffee grounds or cooked ground beef, and will be subject to compaction, increased water runoff and erosion.

What should you do if you find an infestation?

Unfortunately, there's little you can do to completely rid property of jumping worms once they arrive, although researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison determined in 2019 that heat can kill their cocoons and experts from Cornell University’s Cooperative Extension in New York say a cocktail of yellow mustard seed and water brings the worms to the surface and allows for disposal.

Instead, you should concentrate on not helping them spread. ISU Extension says to monitor soil, compost and plants for signs of infestation, and never move compost, mulch and/or topsoil from potentially infested areas. You should also thoroughly clean items that may have come in contact with infested soil, including shoes, tools and vehicles.

