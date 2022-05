Tragedy doesn’t begin to describe what the people of Uvalde are going through. It’s not just the families of the victims. The entire community is experiencing trauma and need help. The Texas Baptist Men deploy whenever there is trouble. They sent a group of chaplains to Uvalde not just to help the victims’ families, but also the churches who are providing aid and to all members of the community. John Hall, Director of Communications for the Texas Baptist Men, is here to talk about what TBM is doing for Uvalde. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

UVALDE, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO