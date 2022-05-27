ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Truckee falls short in baseball state title game

By Justin Scacco
Sierra Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Truckee baseball team came up shy of a state championship last weekend, falling in Saturday’s title game to Virgin Valley. Playing at Fernley High School, the Wolverines battled back from an opening round loss to Moapa Valley to come out of the loser’s bracket, and reach the state title game....

www.sierrasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elk Grove Citizen

Sheldon grabs 9th Section banner in Division I with win over Lincoln

Sheldon started the 2022 softball season with a 4-3 record and looked a bit lackluster, which didn’t make sense for a team that was loaded with seniors who had already signed national letters of intent with Division I colleges. A good run through the Livermore Stampede seemed to set everything in motion and then there were 12 straight wins to easily take the Delta League Championship this spring.
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Tremain lifts Folsom Lake over Palomar

Cole Tremain was on the mound when Folsom Lake gave up the lead to Riverside on Saturday night and ultimately lost the game. Today in an elimination game against Palomar, Tremain showed what kind of player he is when his team needed him again. With Folsom Lake trailing 10-9 in...
FOLSOM, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights - Moon Rocks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officially its known as the north reno recreation area, Unofficially, it’s called something else. “It was named the Moon Rocks by the locals,” explained Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada. About a 40 minute drive from Reno it’s a place that ATV riders can’t get...
RENO, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Big Rig Rolls Off Overpass

Accident Cause Unknown After Big Rig Rolls Off Overpass. A big rig accident occurred in Sacramento on May 26 when it rolled off an overpass. The crash happened along Interstate 5 around 2:00 p.m. when the truck went off the road and landed on the overpass berm next to San Juan Road below. The call came into the Sacramento Fire Department, who reported that the trailer was found rolled over against the berm, and the truck cab was heavily damaged. Fire department medics transported the truck driver to a hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition. No information was provided on the cause of the crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Truckee, CA
Sports
City
Truckee, CA
Local
California Sports
Truckee, CA
Education
Local
California Education
fernleyreporter.com

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Fernley

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man who was last seen May 27 in Fernley. According to the State Police the man left the Best Western in Fernley in a white 2016 Toyota Rav-4 at approximately 8 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers said the driver is an elderly man with dementia who is new to Nevada. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, green cargo shorts a black belt and black shoes.
FERNLEY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Vegetation Fire In North Highlands Knocked Down

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Crews put out a vegetation fire in North Highlands that was threatening several structures, said Metro Fire of Sacramento. The fire was located on Lynhurst Way. A fire helicopter was deployed and made water drops to slow the spread of the blaze. The fire spread to a shed and a large outbuilding, which were destroyed. Crews were able to attack the fire from all sides, saving the additional nearby structures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County Park Rangers increase patrols after beach shooting injures one

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting at a popular Sacramento beach has left one man with serious injuries, according to rangers with Sacramento County Regional Parks. Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Park Rangers say they received calls reporting a shooting at Sutter's Landing Beach. Rangers, accompanied by officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene and say they found a man who had been shot in the beach's parking lot.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Fernley High School#Wolverines#Dayton
FOX40

Multiple shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sierra Sun

Kayakers escape drowning, rescued from rough waters at Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A pair of local residents were fortunate to not drown last week in Lake Tahoe after rough water caused their kayaks to capsize near Sand Harbor State Park. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jeff McCaskill on Monday said the department’s rescue boat, Marine 9, was...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE ZONES 213, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 263, 266 AND 279 * Winds...Northerly wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest wind expected this morning through early this afternoon. * Humidity...Minimum humidities 5 to 15 percent with overnight recoveries 30 to 55 percent. * Greatest Threat...West side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Purchaser Of $1.6M Winning Lottery Ticket From Sacramento Store Did Not Claim Prize By Thursday’s Deadline

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The person who purchased a $1.6 million winning lottery ticket in Sacramento did not come forward to claim the prize ahead of Thursday’s deadline. The ticket was bought last November at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive. Powerball winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The California Lottery said the only chance left for the winner to claim their prize is if they put their ticket in the mail with it postmarked for Thursday. Many people this week were wondering why the ticket hadn’t been turned...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With summer on the horizon and the return of mega-events after having them canceled during the pandemic, several large events are scheduled to occur in and around Sacramento throughout the summer months.  This summer includes the return of several events that were canceled or reduced during the pandemic, such as Concerts […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Free Concerts on Lake Tahoe at Kings Beach

Kings Beach, Calif. – It’s difficult to find a better summer combination than free live music on a Lake Tahoe beach. Visit Kings Beach SRA this summer to soak up the sounds and sights of a free summer concert series on most Fridays throughout the summer. Music on...
KINGS BEACH, CA
AFAR

Discover Lake Tahoe on Foot With These Incredible Hikes

A number of hiking trails in North and South Lake Tahoe provide scenic adventures for visitors. Lake Tahoe is often called the “Jewel of the Sierras,” for good reason. Not only is it a proverbial jewel in the otherwise rugged 250-mile-long Sierra Nevada mountain range, but from above, Tahoe looks like an actual sapphire sparkling in the cradle of snow-capped mountains. That’s especially true when viewed from one of the surrounding peaks nearly 10,000 feet above sea level.
TRAVEL
rosevilletoday.com

Concerts at Commons Beach Summer 2022

Tahoe City, Calif. – Sitting on the banks of the majestic Lake Tahoe lies another great concert venue in Placer County. Commons Beach serves up the tunes and spectacular scenery for their summer concert series. Concerts at Commons Beach, Tahoe City’s crowd-pleasing free summer concert series are now scheduled!
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: How many lies have been told?

Dwight, I want to start by asking the following question. Do you realize how much you proved Mr. Bianco right in your response today?. On another note, and back to my point I made long ago, I originally challenged your voting history and you replied with a letter to the editor announcing you were going to set the record straight by requesting your Nevada voter history. You’ve received that information and gladly shared it in today’s letter to Plumas News. Where is your history from 2010 to 2018? Did you intentionally omit those years from your Nevada records request?
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Juvenile shot in Carmichael over weekend identified

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was found dead in the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue after multiple calls came into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center about a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. Mesa Verde High School Principal Jennifer Petersen informed parents that Antonio Rocha, an 11th-grade student at […]
CARMICHAEL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy