Paolo Bordignon makes music on one of the world's largest musical instruments. It’s the pipe organ at St. Bartholomew's Church in Midtown, which has 12,422 pipes. "I came to this instrument after I earned a doctorate, and it took a good long time to really get to know the instrument very, very well," said Bordignon, a Juilliard-trained musician who is organist and choirmaster at St. Bart's. "But now, of course, playing it week in and week out, you really get to know the ins and outs of every character, every stop."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO