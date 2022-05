A difficult week in this country was felt just as much in the W. Following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, multiple WNBA teams had media blackouts during postgame where players and coaches discussed the issue of gun violence in America. Mercury forward and Texas native Brianna Turner noted that shootings have been normalized and urged people not to become numb to them. About to cry, she called on Congress: "We have a serious issue, and we need help."

BASKETBALL ・ 12 HOURS AGO