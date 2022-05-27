ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nokomis School District Reflecting And Celebrating

By Avery Cooper
taylorvilledailynews.com
 4 days ago

Nokomis School District celebrating the end of the school year with graduation today. Superintendent Dr. Scott Doer reflects...

HSHS Good Shepherd Celebrates Nurses Week With Awards

HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville celebrated Nurses Week with a host of awards. Karla Dixon is the Clinical Director of the hospital. Dixon says that the hospital had a fantastic week when they celebrated Nurses Week and Hospital Week in the same week. She congratulates Whitney Thompson for winning Rookie of the Year.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

School officials: Possible threat at middle school in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District 186 received a message about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School on Friday. According to officials, just before 2 p.m., the district received a message from a community member who overheard anonymous sources talking about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School at the end of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Former Riverbend broadcaster, teacher dies Saturday

FAIRFIELD — Funeral services are pending for founding WBGZ stockholder Mike Dreith, formerly of Bethalto, according to the radio station. Dreith, 65, currently was mayor of Fairfield about two hours southeast of Bethalto. He reportedly collapsed at his family cabin in Fairfield on Saturday and died a short time later.
BETHALTO, IL
hoiabc.com

High School Saturday - State Track Finals, softball and baseball postseason

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The IHSA State Track Meet Finals were held Saturday at Eastern Illinois and many Central Illinois athletes came home with gold. In Class 2A, Limestone’s Wilson Georges sets a record in the 1600-meters to win the state title, Pontiac’s DeWayne Johnson wins the 110-meter hurdles title, and IVC’s David Russell wins the discus. Russell was also second in the shot put.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Local athlete dies in ATV crash

FULTON COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An all-terrain vehicle crash in Fulton County Sunday night killed a teenage athlete from Canton. Lukas Goforth, who was 19, played baseball and football at Canton High School and stayed in the community to attend Spoon River College. Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Memorial Day events across Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Several activities are picking up Monday in honor of Memorial Day. This year’s annual Memorial Day parade in Washington will begin at 10:00 a.m. starting at N. Main and Jefferson streets and ending at the Glendale Cemetery. This year’s speaker at the ceremony following the parade will be Congressman Darin LaHood.
PEORIA, IL
FOX2Now

FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor congratulates her graduate and his friends

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor highlighted her son and his friends during the Senior Salute segment. Margie’s son Evan had his final day of high school at Rockwood Summit on Thursday. Many viewers were pregnant at the same time as Margie and they have reached out to her to let her know that they’ve been watching her children grow up with theirs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/28/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since May 20th, 2022, a week ago Friday. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases. According to the CDC, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to still observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

105th anniversary of Illinois' third deadliest tornado

Thursday, May 26, marked the 105th anniversary of Illinois' third deadliest tornado in recorded history. The twister killed 108 people that day. Originally, a single tornado was thought to have been on the ground for 293 miles; however, it was later determined to be four to eight separate tornadoes. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

One person confirmed dead at Summer Camp Music Festival

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Coroner confirms a man died at this year’s Summer Camp Music Festival. After getting a call around 9:45 AM Sunday, Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man was in his 40s and found outside the grounds in the parking area of Three Sisters Park.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
wmay.com

Rabid Bats Found In Central Illinois

State public health officials say they have begun to see cases of rabies in bats… and say it’s important to take precautions if you find yourself in proximity to any sick, wild animal. Rabid bats have been reported in four Illinois counties, including Macon and Champaign. Any bat...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Officers investigate roll-over accident, injuries unknown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers are responding to the intersection of S. Meridian road and Edwardsville road for a one-vehicle accident. Injuries are unknown and details are limited at this time, we will continue to keep you updated. Officials ask the public to avoid the area.
KMOV

Teens ejected after boat capsizes at Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a boat capsized at the Lake of the Ozarks, injuring three people. The driver, a 41-year-old man, and two passengers, both 13-years-old, were ejected when the boat capsized around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. All of the victims suffered minor or moderate injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

