NBA

Amazing Video Shows How Steve Kerr Motivates And Supports Stephen Curry During Games: “One Of The Things I Love About You Is You're Like 2-11, No Hesitation Shooting A 60-Footer. Nobody In The League Does That. You Have So Much Confidence In Yourself.”

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many ways, Stephen Curry benefitted from being coached by Steve Kerr. Steve Kerr was a sharpshooter and three-point specialist in the NBA during a time when the three-pointer was not considered a priority. Stephen Curry was able to take those skills and transform himself into the greatest shooter...















