Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO