The Nike LeBron signature shoe line will reach as astounding twentieth model this year, but also playing a major part in the LeBron business for Nike is actually its retro product. Currently, it’s the LeBron 9 that has the podium, while later this year the LeBron 2 will make its grand return, but now we’re learning that the LeBron 3 is headed into the mix as well.

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO