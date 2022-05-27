ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Speedweek Schedule Set For Lucas LMs

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 4 days ago

BATAVIA, Ohio — The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 2023 Georgia/Florida Speedweeks will run from Jan. 25 through Feb. 11, with visits to four historic tracks (Golden Isles Speedway, Bubba Raceway Park, All-Tech Raceway and East Bay Raceway Park) over 17 days, with three practice nights and 13 nights of...

www.speedsport.com

speedsport.com

Beets Leads Every Lap At Lake Cumberland

BURNSIDE, Ky. — The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern and Southern Series was in action Sunday night at Lake Cumberland Speedway for the fifth annual Johnny Wheeler Memorial and Eli Beets led all 40 laps for the $5,031 payday. Beets was the fifth different winner of the Johnny Wheeler...
BURNSIDE, KY
News4Jax.com

Vote for Jacksonville’s best golf course

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re looking for the best place in Jacksonville to hit the links. You can vote once per day from May 30 through June 12. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have the option to write-in your candidate during the voting process below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cardinalnews.org

How did Georgia beat out Pittsylvania County for an 8,100-job factory?

We’ve all heard about “the one that got away,” be it that big fish we didn’t reel in, or that big game our favorite team couldn’t win. Now Pittsylvania County can add another: a massive car plant that went to Georgia instead. Last week, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register and Bee reported that the 3,528-acre Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill was a finalist for the $5.5 billion Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant that recently went to a site near Savannah, Georgia – and that the decision was, in the words of one local economic development official, an “extremely close call.”
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
accesswdun.com

More than 30 BUI arrests on Georgia waterways this Memorial Day

Numbers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources show that 31 Boating Under the Influence cases have been reported statewide as of Sunday. The figures from the DNR show the highest number of incidents, 10, in the Albany law enforcement region of the state. However, not far behind is the Gainesville region with nine.
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

6 killed on Georgia lakes at start of long holiday weekend

The Memorial Day weekend got off to a deadly start on Georgia’s waterways with six people confirmed dead. Five of the deaths occurred Saturday morning when two boats collided on the Wilmington River in Georgia’s coastal Chatham County. The two center console boats, carrying a total of nine...
GEORGIA STATE
speedsport.com

Haudenschild Fends Off Shark Attack

WAVERLY, Ohio — For more than four decades, the Haudenschild name has been gracing victory lane all throughout the great state of Ohio. The only difference between now and 1980 is that the next generation is the one doing the winning now. The passing of the torch from father-to-son...
WOOSTER, OH
WXIA 11 Alive

Savannah school opens memorial fund for Leffler family following deadly boat crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Condolences are pouring in Monday after a family died in a boating crash in coastal Georgia. Two motorboats crashed Saturday along the Wilmington River with several people on board. Five people are recovering from injuries after getting hurt in the crash. At least five people are dead, including four members of the same family.
SAVANNAH, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

DNR responds to three incidents on Lake Lanier including drowning at Margaritaville

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to three separate incidents on Lake Lanier over the Memorial Day holiday weekend including a drowning at Margaritaville. Mark McKinnon, public information officer with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that there were two boating incidents that occurred over the weekend. A minor boat collision took place near Margaritaville with no injuries. However, there was another collision that was more serious. That collision was between a ski boat and a kayaker near Three Sisters Island in the main body of the lake. The kayaker sustained serious injuries to a foot.
ACCIDENTS
wtoc.com

19-year-old female reportedly stung by stingray off Georgia coast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Tybee says it rescued a 19-year-old female who was stung by a stingray on Sunday in the Wassaw Sound near Tybee Island off the Georgia coast. The young woman was transferred to emergency medical services at Bills River Marina. Stingrays...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
People

Ga. Man Arrested on Suspicion of Boating Under the Influence in Savannah Boat Collision That Killed 5

A 45-year-old man has been taken into custody following a boat collision in Georgia on Saturday that killed five people and injured four others, PEOPLE confirms. Mark Mckinnon, public affairs officer for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said on Monday that "Mark Christopher Stegall, age 45, of Savannah was arrested for boating under the influence in the incident."
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Waterfalls, wildflowers, and wine: Georgia’s mountains offer plenty

“Thar’s gold in them thar hills” — and also stunning waterfalls, breathtaking mountain vistas, charming small towns, pristine trout streams, award-winning wineries, quaint lodges, apple orchards, and on and on. They’re all in the splendid mountains of North Georgia about a two-hour drive from Atlanta. Whether you visit for a day, a long weekend or […] The post Waterfalls, wildflowers, and wine: Georgia’s mountains offer plenty appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro Native, Former First Lady of Georgia Remembered

Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro native, artist, philanthropist and former First Lady of Georgia died on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the age of 95. According to the Richard B. Russell Library for Political Research and Studies, University of Georgia Betty Bird Foy Sanders was born to a farming family in Statesboro on August 6, 1926. She spent a year at the Georgia Teacher’s College, and then earned a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Georgia. She met Carl Sanders at UGA, and they married in 1947. They moved to Augusta, Carl Sanders’s hometown, where Carl practiced law. When he entered politics, Betty campaigned with him, and they moved to Atlanta when Carl was elected governor in 1962. As the first lady of Georgia, she raised two children, helped develop the new governor’s mansion, and entertained many renowned politicians and business leaders.
STATESBORO, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Trovon Baugh, talented Georgia prospect, commits to South Carolina

Trovon Baugh became South Carolina’s second commitment for the class of 2023 on Saturday afternoon. The 3-star offensive lineman from Atlanta, Georgia, committed to the Gamecocks over offers from Arkansas and LSU, among others. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman is ranked as the nation’s No. 41 inside offensive lineman and the state of Georgia’s No. 55 overall prospect for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
ATLANTA, GA

