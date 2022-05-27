ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

VIDEO: Fight Breaks Out At Bettendorf High School Days Before School Ends

By Connor Kenney
 4 days ago
If you haven't been keeping up with the news lately, the Bettendorf Community School District has been having some issues lately. Those main issues have been coming from Bettendorf Middle School due to terrible behavior by the students. A large fight broke out at Bettendorf High School on Thursday in the...

Genevieve Rafferty
4d ago

Remember the old grounding tactic? Take their phones. No technology in their rooms, just books full of hope, purpose and the responsibility a human being has to others. Add clean notebooks and perhaps, some art supplies. Reflective , creating thinking.

Bigwags
4d ago

Again, same old situation and issue. Lack of parenting. It’s time we start interviewing children for school the way we do adults for jobs. If you can’t act right, be there for the right reasons, i.e to learn, then you shouldn’t be there. School is a privilege. And if we’re to weak as a society to do that, then I feel one episode like this should be enough to have you forever removed. We can’t allow our schools to become anymore unsafe for the majority then they already are. Behavior like this is just unacceptable, and can’t be allowed.

