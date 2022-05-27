ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

GOLF FUNDRAISER

Leavenworth Times
 4 days ago

The Henry Leavenworth chapter of the Association of the United States Army recently held...

Leavenworth Times

Richard D. Wisneski

Richard D. Wisneski, 80, of Leavenworth, Kan, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at KU Hospital. Richard was born on August 12, 1941, in Norwich, Conn., the youngest son of Blanche (Poreda) and Joseph Wisneski. He graduated from Norwich Free Academy. Richard married Kathleen Schlink on September 3, 1966, who survives of the home. Richard is survived by his brothers Leonard Wisneski and Joseph (Evelyn) Wisneski, children Michele (Ron) Frankl, Jeanne (Travis) Gray, Stephen Wisneski and Jessica Wisneski, and grandchildren Taylor and Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Barbara Keech.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Sister Rita Smith

Sister Rita Smith, Sister Rita Smith, 81, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL) for 63 years, died on May 15, 2022, at Ross Hall in Leavenworth, Kan. Sister entered the religious community on Aug. 24, 1958, and was a long-time educator and administrator. To read her complete obituary, please visit the SCL website at https://www.scls.org/ sisterritasmith/.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Late Night Under the Lights slated to return

Late Night Under the Lights, a free bike race for kids, will be hosted by Santa Fe Trails Bicycle & Coffee Shop at Warren Middle School on Wednesdays throughout the summer. Dates for the races are June 8 and June 29, July 13 and July 27 and Aug. 3. Each of the races begin at 6:30 p.m.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Farris signs with South Dakota

Wearing her Lansing volleyball state championship ring, Kamryn Farris made official where she will make her next mark, signing with the University of South Dakota. Farris said she had just returned from a visit to the University of Houston when she received a surprise text message from South Dakota coach Leanne Williamson.
LANSING, KS
Leavenworth Times

MEMORIAL DAY AT LEAVENWORTH NATIONAL CEMETERY

Maj. Alison Ward sings the national anthem during a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Col. John G. Misenheimer Jr., garrison commander of Fort Leavenworth, speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Members of Fort Leavenworth’s Special Troops Battalion provide a national salute during a Memorial Day ceremony Monday…
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Basehor-Linwood’s Taylor Cruse voted UKC Softball Player of the Year

Basehor-Linwood softball dominated the United Kansas Conference this spring. And the all-conference list was no different. The Bobcats had eight players voted to the First Team by the conference’s coaches. Taylor Cruse, who was 13-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 84 strikeouts in the circle, was voted the UKC Softball Player of the Year for…
LINWOOD, KS
Leavenworth Times

Local growers want people to visit their farms to see the crops and animals

Really believe that Leavenworth County is the ideal location for growing a large part of the food needed in the Kansas City metro region and that it should be enhanced with incentives for doing that. I would be agreeable to a zoning that would provide an incentive to those who want to grow crops for local consumption. I suggest a significant tax break at the least and possibly an incentive I of other sorts in the future. That would not include commodity crops for export, of course.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS

