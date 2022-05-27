GOLF FUNDRAISER

Really believe that Leavenworth County is the ideal location for growing a large part of the food needed in the Kansas City metro region and that it should be enhanced with incentives for doing that. I would be agreeable to a zoning that would provide an incentive to those who want to grow crops for local consumption. I suggest a significant tax break at the least and possibly an incentive I of other sorts in the future. That would not include commodity crops for export, of course.

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO