GOLF FUNDRAISER

Richard D. Wisneski, 80, of Leavenworth, Kan, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at KU Hospital. Richard was born on August 12, 1941, in Norwich, Conn., the youngest son of Blanche (Poreda) and Joseph Wisneski. He graduated from Norwich Free Academy. Richard married Kathleen Schlink on September 3, 1966, who survives of the home. Richard is survived by his brothers Leonard Wisneski and Joseph (Evelyn) Wisneski, children Michele (Ron) Frankl, Jeanne (Travis) Gray, Stephen Wisneski and Jessica Wisneski, and grandchildren Taylor and Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Barbara Keech.
Comments / 0