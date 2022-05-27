Wieland sentenced to 14 years for fiancee’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A police investigation which led to a shooting Friday night is now the subject of social media video. An eyewitness claims the woman shot by KCPD was unarmed. The dramatic video she took in the aftermath and posted on social media has been shared thousands...
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1993 Ford F-150 for a traffic infraction near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver of the vehicle, Jamie D....
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Livingston County prosecuting attorney had a Chillicothe police officer testify Friday in the murder case surrounding former Hedrick Medical Center respiratory therapist Jennifer Hall. Hall is charged with first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Fern Franco, who had been hospitalized at Hedrick Medical Center...
GALLATIN, MO – A Gallatin man is in custody after authorities say he attempted to set his brother on fire. Thirty-two year old Andrew Dale Bauer is charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Law enforcement says Bauer and his brother got into a verbal...
A Missouri man who shot his girlfriend was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms. Kevin D. Hogan, of Kansas City, also known as “Diablo,’ 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 10 years in federal prison without parole. On Oct. 25, 2021,...
Charges of Alleged involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance were filed against 46-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox of Brookfield and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula by the Livingston County prosecutor in the death of a woman from an alleged Fentanyl overdose. According to the Probable cause statement, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Emergency services were called to a home on Route U on March 2nd and found an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
An Overland Park woman in custody for allegedly killing a patient at a Missouri hospital also faces allegations that she stole another person’s identity to call in a prescription for antidepressants. Jennifer Hall allegedly picked up a prescription for the drug Silenor at a Hen House in Lenexa in...
One of the most dangerous stretches of roads records another killing. Here is the first report as KCMO continues to suffer a RECORD BREAKING PACE for local homicides . . . Just after midnight officers were dispatched to the area of 45th/Cleaver II blvd and 71 highway on the highway on the sound of gunshots.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police say a woman has died following a single-vehicle accident near South James Street and Central Avenue. First responders were called to the crash around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. On arrival, officers discovered a single-vehicle resting on its roof. Authorities are not identifying...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the shooting of a disc golfer taking part in a tournament at Kessler Park on Saturday. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Osman Igal was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The shooting...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police found a baby in a vehicle after the driver was stopped going the wrong way on a highway. Police said the driver was moving slowly, staying under the speed limit but driving the wrong way on U.S. 69 Highway, Interstate 435 and then Interstate 35.
The Highway Patrol reports a Leavenworth, Kansas man sustained serious injuries when he was ejected from the car he drove two miles east of Plattsburg on Sunday night, May 29. Emergency medical services took 24-year-old Warren Sullivan to the Liberty Hospital. No injuries were reported for his passenger, a two-year-old girl from Leavenworth, Kansas; however, she was also taken by EMS to the Liberty Hospital.
LAWRENCE, Kansas -- A family is grateful after a heart-stopping near-drowning in a Kansas pool was averted. Recently released surveillance video shows 4-year-old Xavier Rigney, who is autistic and also non-verbal, jumping into a pool in a Lawrence apartment complex on May 18. Police said Xavier somehow got through a...
