Wieland sentenced to 14 years for fiancee’s death

Charges of Alleged involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance were filed against 46-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox of Brookfield and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula by the Livingston County prosecutor in the death of a woman from an alleged Fentanyl overdose. According to the Probable cause statement, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Emergency services were called to a home on Route U on March 2nd and found an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO