Leavenworth, KS

Wieland sentenced to 14 years for fiancee’s death

Leavenworth Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Leavenworth man has been sentenced to nearly 14 years in...

www.leavenworthtimes.com

St. Joseph Post

Kansas deputies catch couple transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1993 Ford F-150 for a traffic infraction near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver of the vehicle, Jamie D....
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
fox4kc.com

Judge denies bond for ex-Chillicothe hospital worker accused of murder

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Livingston County prosecuting attorney had a Chillicothe police officer testify Friday in the murder case surrounding former Hedrick Medical Center respiratory therapist Jennifer Hall. Hall is charged with first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Fern Franco, who had been hospitalized at Hedrick Medical Center...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Man Accused of Attempting to Set His Brother on Fire

GALLATIN, MO – A Gallatin man is in custody after authorities say he attempted to set his brother on fire. Thirty-two year old Andrew Dale Bauer is charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Law enforcement says Bauer and his brother got into a verbal...
GALLATIN, MO
kchi.com

Involuntary Manslaughter Charges In Fentanyl Death

Charges of Alleged involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance were filed against 46-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox of Brookfield and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula by the Livingston County prosecutor in the death of a woman from an alleged Fentanyl overdose. According to the Probable cause statement, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Emergency services were called to a home on Route U on March 2nd and found an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Woman dies in single-vehicle accident

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police say a woman has died following a single-vehicle accident near South James Street and Central Avenue. First responders were called to the crash around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. On arrival, officers discovered a single-vehicle resting on its roof. Authorities are not identifying...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City man charged in shooting of disc golfer at Kessler Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the shooting of a disc golfer taking part in a tournament at Kessler Park on Saturday. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Osman Igal was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The shooting...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

OP police find baby in car after driver stopped going wrong way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police found a baby in a vehicle after the driver was stopped going the wrong way on a highway. Police said the driver was moving slowly, staying under the speed limit but driving the wrong way on U.S. 69 Highway, Interstate 435 and then Interstate 35.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kttn.com

Kansas man ejected from vehicle during crash on Highway 116; two-year-old also injured

The Highway Patrol reports a Leavenworth, Kansas man sustained serious injuries when he was ejected from the car he drove two miles east of Plattsburg on Sunday night, May 29. Emergency medical services took 24-year-old Warren Sullivan to the Liberty Hospital. No injuries were reported for his passenger, a two-year-old girl from Leavenworth, Kansas; however, she was also taken by EMS to the Liberty Hospital.
LEAVENWORTH, KS

