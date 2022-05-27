ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gophers Football Schedule and Game Times

(Undated) -- The University of Minnesota football team has set start times for six of the first seven games of the 2022 season. The Golden Gophers have an 8 P-M game against New Mexico State...

Two Wild Players Have Surgery

(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of Minnesota Wild players will be recovering from surgery this offseason in order to get healthy before the start of the 2022-23 season. Defenseman Jared Spurgeon and forward Mats Zuccarello will each have to take six weeks to recover from core muscle surgery. Spurgeon has already had the procedure, and Zuccarello is scheduled to have it later this week. Both players are expected to be at full strength before the start of next season.
Flexing VC Muscle in Minnesota

In December, Eden Prairie-based Itiliti Health announced a $2 million round of seed funding. It was one of 175 venture capital deals in Minnesota in 2021, and certainly not one of the biggest. But in a sense, the Itiliti round may represent the future of startup funding in the state.
Will feral swine, an extraordinarily invasive species, invade Minnesota? Only if we’re unable to outsmart the pigs.

Feral hogs damaged a spring on private land in Ozark County, Missouri. Credit: Courtesy of Missouri Department of Conservation. In early March of 2016, amid the mature aspen forest, grasslands, and wetlands of West Valley Wildlife Management Area in far northwestern Minnesota, piglets were born. Their mother had wandered off a nearby farm with other pigs and gone feral—begun living in the wild—when she gave birth in the WMA. Though the births were at first undetected by humans, they soon came to light and achieved dubious distinction as an extremely rare instance of feral pig reproduction in the state—and on designated wildlife lands, no less.
Multiple tornadoes confirmed in western Minnesota

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — It was a wild night of weather across Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with likely tornado touchdowns, straight line winds and hail across much of the state. KARE 11 crews spread out across greater Minnesota and the metro, and below are the accounts of what they saw and heard.
Next Weather: Cooler, Calm Tuesday After Monday’s Severe Storms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After two rounds of destructive storms on Memorial Day, Minnesota is cooling down and getting a break from severe weather for the work week. A tornado watch was in effect for much of Minnesota and parts of South Dakota Monday evening. For the first time in a decade, the National Weather Service classified Monday’s watch as a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” in Minnesota due to the high probability for two or more tornados to come from it. There were some unconfirmed tornadoes reported Monday, including one that struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria....
Memorial Day tornado outbreak possible in Minnesota

The Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service is warning of a possible tornado outbreak in western Minnesota on Monday, using powerful language in its forecast discussion by saying the setup will be "favorable for the development of some potentially destructive and long track tornadoes." "This is a fairly...
Storms Headed To Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Stormy weather may disrupt the holiday plans for southern Minnesota residents - but only for a short time. A line of thunderstorms has been moving across the southern half of the state since early Sunday. It has already produced 1 - 2 inch sized...
From Minnesota? Bet I Can Tell By Your Driving [OPINION]

I have lived in a few other neighboring states, and driven in MANY other states. I have found that there are a few things that are definitely characteristics of the Minnesota driver. Obviously there are bad drivers everywhere, and some of these things happen in other cities and states, but it seems like these things are happening on a regular basis here in our great state of Minnesota.
The latest on holiday weekend severe weather chances for Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the timing of what could be multiple rounds of strong to severe storms in Minnesota Saturday through Memorial Day. "Multiple rounds of thunderstorms expected tonight through Tuesday. Occasional severe weather is likely with any thunderstorm activity Saturday night through Monday night. The highest severe weather risks are Sunday and Monday," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
Photos: Waterfalls, rivers deliver a high water rush in northern Minnesota

After a drought caused low flow to rivers and streams in northern Minnesota last summer, the difference in the area’s water bodies this spring is striking. Some streams in northern Minnesota are at their highest levels in decades. Here are some photos capturing the flow by photographers Derek Montgomery and Kerem Yücel:
Minnesota DNR to provide off-road Track Chairs at 5 state parks

LYND, Minn. (KFGO/KELO) – Off-road wheelchairs are coming soon to five state parks throughout Minnesota. These “Track Chairs” are electric powered chairs that can help disabled visitors explore areas of the state parks in new ways, often on trails that are not suitable for regular wheelchairs. Camden...
Fleet Farm Honors Fallen Soldiers Monday

UNDATED – Fleet Farm is teaming with Taps For Veterans Memorial Day. All 47 Fleet Farm stores in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin will participate in a National Moment of Remembrance. All stores will pause at 3:00 p.m. Monday for a minute of silence followed by a bugler playing Taps.
