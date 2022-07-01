ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stranger Things and Quiksilver drop a Eighties-inspired collection that’s worn by the cast in season 4

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRSNY_0fsGSvgl00

Three years since the last season drew to a dramatic close, the gang are now back in the highly anticipated fourth series of Stranger Things . Hitting our screens today, the first four episodes of the 1980s sci-fi horror are ready to binge right now on Netflix, with the last half dropping on 1 July.

With storylines that are as gripping as they are gruesome, as well as an aesthetic that’s sleek and retro, it’s no surprise that Stranger Things was such an instant hit with audiences when it launched in 2016.

From vintage tees and colourful tracksuits to windbreakers, bold patterns and denim (lots of it), the show’s distinctive fashion choices are particularly integral to its authentic Eighties feel. And now, thanks to Quiksilver, you can shop the character’s wardrobe for yourself.

The classic Californian surf brand has collaborated with the Netflix show to bring you five capsule collections inspired by both Stranger Things and the Quiksilver archive.

The nostalgic throwback contains everything from jackets and shorts, to trackies, shirts and T-shirts. From “surfer boy pizza” to “hellfire surf club”, the capsules offer a sartorial snapshot of the Eighties – with the “character wardrobe” capsule even featuring exclusive pieces worn by the cast throughout the new series.

Read more:

To save you scrolling when you could be binging, we’ve rounded up the best pieces to add to your basket now – from a denim jacket adorned by Nancy Wheeler to a shirt worn by Argyle.

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Argyle short sleeve shirt: £60, Quiksilver.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTrky_0fsGSvgl00

Worn by Argyle in season four, this fun shirt embodies the exuberance of Eighties style. Ideal for summer, the design boasts short sleeves and a lightweight viscose fabric composition. Its retro feel owes to the bold blue-hued tribal print that sets it apart from your average shirt.

Buy now

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Steve vintage style jacket: £115, Quiksilver.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdYV2_0fsGSvgl00

Adorned by Steve Harrington in the new series and co-created with the Stranger Things costume department, this pale blue bomber jacket nails the era. Partly inspired by Quiksilver’s classic surf jacket from 1986, it has a similar style and design features, including the zip, moto detailing, inside collar, angular placket and elastic cuffs and waistband.

Buy now

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Max half-zip sweatshirt: £60, Quiksilver.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c88WA_0fsGSvgl00

The exact jacket worn by Max in season four, this one has been designed with video arcades and skateboard parks in mind. The zip-up blue sweatshirt has a high-neck collar and elasticated waistband and cuffs, with the contrasting yellow and blue stipes adding extra detailing.

Buy now

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Nacy vintage style denim jacket: £115, Quiksilver.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECLLd_0fsGSvgl00

Another favourite from the capsule collection, this denim jacket feels very reminiscent of Back to The Future . Worn by Nancy Wheeler in the latest series, the jacket is born to be paired with cycling shorts and leg warmers. The high collar, shoulder and yoke pleating and snap tabs at the waist all add those Eighties touches.

Buy now

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Mike pleated shorts for men: £55, Quiksilver.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPRdi_0fsGSvgl00

A favourite of Mike in season four, these pleated grey cotton shorts are a summer wardrobe staple. Taking inspiration from Quiksilver’s 1986 surfer archive, the vintage-style shorts feature the original Eighties fit, as well as a contrasting colour panel and heavy stone wash finish.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion and dresses, try the links below:

Looking for more fun collaborations? Ganni and Juicy Couture recently dropped a capsule that’s full of nostalgia

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Hush Puppies Brings Back '50s Fashion With New Elvis Presley-Inspired Collection

Hush Puppies is bringing back vintage style with a modern twist. The American footwear brand recently released an Elvis Presley-inspired collection in honor of Warner Bros. Pictures‘ new biopic Elvis, starring Austin Butler. The line is reviving 1950s fashion with a variety of oxfords and loafers, which can be...
PETS
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Brings Punk Style to Sweden in Hooked Heavy Metal Mini Skirt & Knee-High Boots

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa brought her punk style seaside. The “Future Nostalgia” musician posted to her Instagram on Tuesday a series of pictures from a recent trip in Sweden. In the photo dump, Lipa wore a white button down top with puffy cutout sleeves and small colorful patches. She paired the top with a pink, blue and black plaid skirt. The skirt featured pleating and a thick leather waistband with red and blue florals, a silver heart, and metal hardware connecting the waistband to the rest of the skirt. Lipa added a pair of hot pink...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Hailey Bieber Just Made a Case for Oversized Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dresses, and Her Exact Style Is on Sale

Now, this is how you embrace summer. Hailey Bieber just stepped out wearing an easy, breezy outfit that just inspired us to keep our looks casual and colorful from here on out. The beauty entrepreneur and model recently wore an oversized tie-dye shirt by Acne Studios with comfy Adidas Samba sneakers, white socks, and classic black sunglasses while out and about in Beverly Hills — and we're inspired to follow suit.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quiksilver#Stranger Things#Denim Shorts#Jackets#Sci Fi#Californian
Footwear News

Selena Gomez’s Blazer Dress Has Romantic Twists With Strappy Heels at Rare Beauty Lipstick Collection Launch

Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez attended her beauty brand’s latest event in a flirty take on a classic business style. The “Only Murders in the Building” star celebrated the launch of Rare Beauty’s matte lip liners and lipsticks on Wednesday night in Santa Monica, Calif. To the event, Gomez donned a black blazer mini dress, styled by Kate Young. The Alexander McQueen dress featured a romantic asymmetrical lace insert along the left side of the piece. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum slipped into a pair of Jimmy Choo strappy sandals to finish off her look. The Minny...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Hypebae

THE UNSEEN Launches World’s First Holographic, Color-Changing Hair Dye

Ever heard of a hair dye that changes color with temperature? Me neither. London-based, beauty brand. has once again managed to disrupt our perception of reality with the release of COLOUR ALCHEMY. Inspired by colors found in nature and designed with science, this ground-breaking product changes your hair color in a heatbeat.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Hilary Duff Enjoys ‘Epic’ Charity Event in Mom Jeans, Colorful Cardigan & Strappy Sandals for Children’s Book Reading

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hilary Duff supported charitable causes in a colorful look. The “How I Met Your Father” actress attended Epic!’s Go Anywhere Summer Kickoff Celebration on Thursday in LA supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. While at the benefit, she read “Pete the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party” to a group of children. She wore a stylish but casual outfit for the event, including a LoveShackFancy pastel striped cropped cardigan sweater and high-rise light-wash...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen show following fatal shopping centre shooting

Harry Styles has cancelled a concert in Copenhagen following a fatal shooting at a nearby shopping centre.The former One Direction star, 28, was due to take to the stage at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night as part of his highly anticipated Love On Tour shows.However, on Sunday afternoon Danish police responded to a shooting at the Field’s shopping centre less than a mile from the arena, which is situated on the southern outskirts of the city.Police confirmed several people were killed with others injured, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
BBC

Mystery surrounds aristocrat's vampire hunting kit

A different sort of hammer has fallen on a century-old vampire fighting kit, complete with holy water bottle and wooden stake, after it was auctioned. The bizarre box of paranormal paraphernalia, including candlesticks, crucifixes and pistols, was once owned by British peer Lord Hailey. It sold for £13,000 at a...
JAPAN
Footwear News

The Dr. Martens End of Season Sale Is Your Chance to Save Big on Your Favorite Boots and Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Let’s get one thing straight: There’s never a bad time to buy Dr. Martens. Dr. Martens shoes transcend seasons as they have transcended the decades. But there is a time that might be better to buy a pair of Dr. Martens and that time would be right now. The brand’s End of Season sale is here. There’s a ton of footwear options on sale, from the classic 1460 lace-up boots with a color...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Rihanna shocks fans as she and partner A$AP Rocky visit Crystal Palace barbers after Wireless Festival

Rihanna shocked British fans as she was spotted in a south London barber shop with A$AP Rocky.On Friday (1 July), the rapper headlined Wireless Festival at Crystal Palace Park.In the hours after, A$AP and partner Rihanna, who recently welcomed their first child together, were seen in Star Fade Barbers, a local barber shop.Footage was shared on social media as fans gathered outside the barbers, showing A$AP getting his hair styled.Rihanna could be seen wearing sunglasses and filming the crowds from inside the establishment.“RIHANNA IS CURRENTLY IN CRYSTAL PALACE,” one Twitter user wrote.“Asap Rocky just casually getting a haircut in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

New on Netflix in July 2022: Every movie and TV series being added this month

July is shaping up to be a busy month for Netflix.Kicking things off is the final volume ofStranger Thingsseason four, which will be followed by several high-profile releases.These include an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson, a Resident Evil reboot and Ryan Gosling’s return to acting after a mini hiatus.What movies and TV series are being added to Netflix in July 2022? Find out below – and find the full list of every title being removed from the service here.NB: we compile this list ourselves with additional help from What’s on Netflix.)ORIGINALMovies6 JulyHello, Goodbye, and Everything...
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

Dior Releases Diorquake Clogs and Sandals

Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior has launched timeless Diorquake clogs and sandals. Initially released with its Fall 2022 collection, the wooden shoes offer a meticulously crafted, classic shoe. Carefully sanded and colored by hand, the elevated essential is combined with rubber for an ultra-comfortable and light step. Created with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Man marvels at ‘things my wife takes on holiday that just make sense’

Not all holidaymakers are born equal - some people just have a knack for packing a suitcase like a pro, as a viral TikTok video shows.One man’s wife has become a travel sensation for her smart, practical packing list for a summer holiday in a hotel.In a video entitled ‘Things my wife takes on holiday which just make sense’, Thomas Clifford marvels at a range of nifty time-savers and useful items his wife has introduced him to on their trips.The post has already had more than 1.1 million views and 35,200 likes as TikTok travellers take note of Mrs Clifford’s...
Variety

Millie Bobby Brown Cried Seeing Vecna on ‘Stranger Things’ Set: ‘She Wouldn’t Look at Me’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna is one of the scariest baddies to hit Hawkins, Ind., since the Mind Flayer and Demogorgon, and he’s so terrifying that he made Mille Bobby Brown cry. In an interview with Variety, Bower explains, “They brought her up into a position where she’s bound. I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears. She wouldn’t look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing.” Brown wasn’t...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Love Island: How long does Casa Amor last?

Love Island fans are rejoicing now that Casa Amor has made a return to the reality series.Each year, viewers of the ITV2 reality show look forward to the introduction of the second villa that marks the halfway point.The twist sees the contestants – divided by gender – separated from their other halves and put into a separate villa where they mix with a new load of singles who will undoubtedly stir up trouble between the existing couples.The same also occurs in the original villa for the other islanders. How long does Casa Amor last on Love Island 2022?Casa Amor...
TV SHOWS
thezoereport.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Is The Unsung Champion Of Monochrome Dressing

Tracee Ellis Ross is well known in fashion for her love of jewel tones, but have you noticed her penchant for monochrome dressing? During her stay in London for the UK launch of her beauty brand, Pattern, the actor and producer employed the outfit formula twice and gave off Diana Ross vibes in her days as a Supremes singer. (The group often coordinated in monochrome looks.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Julianne Hough Wore the Trendy Denim Shorts That Will Sell Out at Nordstrom

It can be hard to find the perfect pair of denim shorts when the options range from super-short ripped cutoffs to long Bermuda versions. Plus, when you add in trendy elements like crossover waistbands, it can be all the more confounding. In cases like this, all it takes is an excellent celebrity outfit to tip the scale in favor of one style over another. Julianne Hough's most recent look, for example, definitely convinced me of my next purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Giambattista Valli Reflects on a Decade in Haute Couture

Click here to read the full article. When Giambattista Valli ventured into haute couture in 2012, it was, by all accounts, a risky move. Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Lacroix, Emanuel Ungaro, Balmain, Jean-Louis Scherrer and Hanae Mori were among storied houses to discontinue high-fashion operations in the years preceding, and the rarified, costly enterprise seemed to be coming apart at the seams.More from WWDFront Row at Celine Men's Spring 2023Celine Men's Spring 2023Namacheko Men's Spring 2023 Yet Valli thrives on risk, recalling a piece of advice from the late French media baron Jean-Luc Lagardère that “the moment you stop taking risks is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

725K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy