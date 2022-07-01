Stranger Things and Quiksilver drop a Eighties-inspired collection that’s worn by the cast in season 4

Three years since the last season drew to a dramatic close, the gang are now back in the highly anticipated fourth series of Stranger Things . Hitting our screens today, the first four episodes of the 1980s sci-fi horror are ready to binge right now on Netflix, with the last half dropping on 1 July.

With storylines that are as gripping as they are gruesome, as well as an aesthetic that’s sleek and retro, it’s no surprise that Stranger Things was such an instant hit with audiences when it launched in 2016.

From vintage tees and colourful tracksuits to windbreakers, bold patterns and denim (lots of it), the show’s distinctive fashion choices are particularly integral to its authentic Eighties feel. And now, thanks to Quiksilver, you can shop the character’s wardrobe for yourself.

The classic Californian surf brand has collaborated with the Netflix show to bring you five capsule collections inspired by both Stranger Things and the Quiksilver archive.

The nostalgic throwback contains everything from jackets and shorts, to trackies, shirts and T-shirts. From “surfer boy pizza” to “hellfire surf club”, the capsules offer a sartorial snapshot of the Eighties – with the “character wardrobe” capsule even featuring exclusive pieces worn by the cast throughout the new series.

To save you scrolling when you could be binging, we’ve rounded up the best pieces to add to your basket now – from a denim jacket adorned by Nancy Wheeler to a shirt worn by Argyle.

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Argyle short sleeve shirt: £60, Quiksilver.co.uk

Worn by Argyle in season four, this fun shirt embodies the exuberance of Eighties style. Ideal for summer, the design boasts short sleeves and a lightweight viscose fabric composition. Its retro feel owes to the bold blue-hued tribal print that sets it apart from your average shirt.

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Steve vintage style jacket: £115, Quiksilver.co.uk

Adorned by Steve Harrington in the new series and co-created with the Stranger Things costume department, this pale blue bomber jacket nails the era. Partly inspired by Quiksilver’s classic surf jacket from 1986, it has a similar style and design features, including the zip, moto detailing, inside collar, angular placket and elastic cuffs and waistband.

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Max half-zip sweatshirt: £60, Quiksilver.co.uk

The exact jacket worn by Max in season four, this one has been designed with video arcades and skateboard parks in mind. The zip-up blue sweatshirt has a high-neck collar and elasticated waistband and cuffs, with the contrasting yellow and blue stipes adding extra detailing.

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Nacy vintage style denim jacket: £115, Quiksilver.co.uk

Another favourite from the capsule collection, this denim jacket feels very reminiscent of Back to The Future . Worn by Nancy Wheeler in the latest series, the jacket is born to be paired with cycling shorts and leg warmers. The high collar, shoulder and yoke pleating and snap tabs at the waist all add those Eighties touches.

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Mike pleated shorts for men: £55, Quiksilver.co.uk

A favourite of Mike in season four, these pleated grey cotton shorts are a summer wardrobe staple. Taking inspiration from Quiksilver’s 1986 surfer archive, the vintage-style shorts feature the original Eighties fit, as well as a contrasting colour panel and heavy stone wash finish.

