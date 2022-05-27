ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaunee, WI

Baseball round-up: Deprez perfect for Spartans on 104.1 WRLU

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoor and Kewaunee counties will have five teams in the next round of the WIAA Tournament after local teams won three games Thursday. On 104.1 WRLU, Owen Deprez...

doorcountydailynews.com

doorcountydailynews.com

Spartans host Wrightstown in regional semi-final on 104.1 WRLU

The #2 seeded Luxemburg-Casco Spartans will host the #3 seeded Wrightstown Tigers in a WIAA Division 2 regional semi-final baseball on Tuesday afternoon. The Spartans are coming off a convincing 12-0 win over the Sturgeon Bay Clippers last Thursday. L-C Pitcher Owen Deprez dominated with 12 strikeouts while pitching a perfect five-inning game.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

WIAA releases heat sheets for state track meet

The area's track and field state qualifiers have a better idea of what to expect when they arrive in LaCrosse later this week. The WIAA released the heat sheets for the state track and field meet after the state held sectional meets across the state. The first events will take place on Friday. Below are the heat sheets with the local athletes highlighted.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Area golfers compete in sectional meet

Several golfers from area high schools will try to punch their tickets to Madison on Tuesday at their respective sectional meets. Regional champions Luxemburg-Casco will tee off in the Marinette Sectional as a part of the fifth group. They will be joined by golfers from Ripon and Oconto Falls. Gibraltar's...
doorcountydailynews.com

Graduation spotlight: Southern Door's Brandon Kaczmarek

Southern Door’s Brandon Kaczmarek will not be going down the same road as many other valedictorians upon graduation. While many valedictorians look to an Ivy League or another four-year university for their post-secondary education, Kaczmarek will be attending Fox Valley Technical College to pursue an associate’s degree in firefighting. After college and his current stint with the Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department, he hopes to join a local career fire department after he completes college. Kaczmarek said some asked him if he was sure that he wanted to pursue firefighting, knowing what his grades were entering his final year of high school. He doubled down.
doorcountydailynews.com

DCBL Preview: Washington Island visits Maplewood on 105.1 The GOAT

The Washington Island Islanders look to bounce back from their season's first loss when they travel to Maplewood to face the Mets. The Islanders gave up six unanswered runs after registering the game's first run in their 6-1 loss to Sister Bay their last time out. The Mets improved their record with a 9-2 win over Baileys Harbor.
MAPLEWOOD, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Glory travel to Chicago

The Green Bay Glory will look for their first win of the season when they travel south of the border to play the Chicago Dutch Lions. Laura Linares registered the equalizer with a header in the 89th minute to lead the Glory to a draw against Minnesota Aurora 1-1. Sunday marks the first match of the season for the Dutch Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Steven Robert Witalison

Steven Robert Witalison, 69, of Fish Creek, passed away Sunday evening, March 20, 2022, at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. He was born December 29, 1952 in Madison, the son of Robert Charles Witalison and Arzetta Claire (Bauldry) Witalison. Steve was raised Catholic and attended Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie and grade school in Waunakee. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School with the class of 1971. Steve went on to study education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He returned home after two years at Stevens Point and went to work for Tracor Northern in Middleton in their shipping department. Through his friend, Craig Breitsprecher, Steve met Kathleen Joann Havlik. They were united in marriage on June 15, 1974 at Kathy's home church of St. Albert the Great in Sun Prairie. Steve remained with Tracor Northern for 18 years. He worked various jobs before going to work for Jenkins Research and Manufacturing in Fitchburg in 1994. Steve retired from Jenkins as the shipping department manager in 2003. He and Kathy moved from Madison to Fish Creek, in Door County, in 2009.
FISH CREEK, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Justin Steinbrinck Leaving WLUK Fox 11: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Justin Steinbrinck has been covering the weather in Wisconsin for almost two decades, most of it spent in the Green Bay area. Now, this weatherman is ready to say goodbye to the weather metrics. Justin Steinbrinck announced he is leaving WLUK-TV after six years. Naturally, Fox 11 viewers have questions about his departure. They want to know where Justin Steinbrinck is going and if he is leaving the city. Fortunately, the meteorologist had answers for his viewers.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Lillian Ruth Judd

Lillian Ruth Judd, “Lilly” to all who knew and loved her, 73, formerly of Door County, passed away in the loving arms of her family, Tuesday afternoon, May 24, 2022 at Care Partners Assisted Living of Kaukauna in the Village of Harrison. She was born November 13, 1948...
STURGEON BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Press Times news briefs for the week of May 27

GREEN BAY – Kinsey Lehr has taken over the role of Green Bay School Board secretary for Beth Jones, as she announced she is leaving the district for a different position. Before assuming the role, Lehr was the executive assistant to Claudia Henrickson, executive director of Student Services. Jones’...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

DCE senior earns first place in furniture competition

D.C. Everest Senior High School senior Jonathon Juedes recently earned first place in the furniture division at Northcentral Technical College’s Wood Technology Center of Excellence Woodworking Competition held at NTC’s Antigo Campus. Juedes’ handcrafted dresser also earned him the Best in Show award. As a result, he earned...
WESTON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Area around Green Bay mall gets a business boost

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Late last summer, Courtney Krabbe and the other stylists at be a belle salon moved onto a new location near just across the street from Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon. The move gave the six-year-old business more space. “This was kind of home to me...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

DNR to host a free weekend

If you enjoy spending time outdoors, then you have the opportunity to visit state parks, go fishing and hike trails for free. This will be the 10th annual Free Fun Weekend hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. On June 4th and 5th, all of the Wisconsin state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes will be removed for the public. This means you can explore the wilderness of Wisconsin free of charge. In Door County the five State parks include Newport State Park, Whitefish Dunes State Park, Peninsula State Park, and Potawatomi State Park. For information on all of the areas that will be included in the Free Fun Weekend, you can visit this link.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: WIS 441 in Menasha reopened

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 441 is reopened after an incident closed the highway for over seven hours. According to officials, the highway was cleared around midnight. The incident happened at the on ramp from Midway Road. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released. ORIGINAL:...
MENASHA, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Sheboygan Police: Search Resumes Tuesday Morning For Individual Who Jumped Into Lake Michigan Late Monday Night

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Dive teams are expected back out along Lake Michigan this morning after reports of a 26 year old who jumped in near DeLand park last night and never resurfaced. Sheboygan Police, the County Dive Team, A Helicopter, and the Drone Team working through the night trying to locate the individual. The search was called off around 3:30 this morning, and crews are expected back out around 8am to resume the search.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Army Reserve unit prepares to deploy to the Middle East

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Memorial Day is a time to honor fallen soldiers, but some Army Reserve soldiers from Wisconsin are preparing to deploy overseas. Over the weekend the 395th Ordnance Company said their farewells in Appleton. "As it got closer, you know, the emotions started coming a little bit...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Kiel community organizes its own Memorial Day weekend event, defying threats

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kiel community is reeling from this week full of threats. As we reported Thursday, the city decided to cancel its Memorial Day parade as a precaution as threats against the school district expanded to threaten other places and individuals in the community. But the community...
KIEL, WI
wtaq.com

The Girl in the Front Seat: a 40-Year-Long Mystery Solved

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Pecan Street Apartment complex is like many others in Green Bay. Other than the yellow siding, it’s unremarkable, slotted among so many other residential developments that it can be hard to tell them apart. However, something happened at this one. Something horrible.
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

Fond du Lac High School closed because of shooting threat

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - There are no classes at Fond du Lac High School Tuesday following a threat on social media. On Monday, at about 3:36 p.m., police received information that students received a threat on Snapchat. It read: “Apperantly [sic] there are threats of an 11th and 12th grader having a gun on [sic] fondy just didn’t do anything with it so pretty much the school might get shot up tomorrow. So if you, Guys have a choice to not go then don’t.”
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances

The school continues virtual learning for the last week. Local veteran organizations walked through the streets of Appleton as many high school bands soundtracked the long-awaited festivities. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Casa ALBA Melanie founders are reflecting on the work they've done over the past 11 years. Updated: 16...
APPLETON, WI

