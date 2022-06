BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you ready for this? National Donut Day is June 3, that’s a Friday so calories don’t count right?. The Heavenly Donut Company will be giving away a FREE Glazed or Blueberry Cake Donut to everyone who stops by their store from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no purchase necessary. They will also give all active-duty military and veterans a free cup of Heavenly Blend coffee. The company is located at 4911 Cahaba River Rd Suite 105, Birmingham, AL 35243.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO