CASTAWAY CAY, The Bahamas — An Orlando man vacationing with family in The Bahamas spotted a waterspout that might have been too close for comfort for some. The video, captured by Khayan E. Martinez, shows the waterspout form across the way from a cruise ship near Castaway Cay and travel further out into the water. Martinez's family was on the private island reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO