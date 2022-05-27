ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi Co. Sheriff: Death Possibly Drug Related

By Jim Maurice
NEW LONDON -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found unconscious inside a vehicle. At about...

(New London MN-) The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a New London man as a possible drug overdose. In a news release, Detective Sergeant Kent Bauman says just past midnight Wednesday morning they were called to the area of Highway 71 and County Road 40, west of New London, where a 32-year-old man was found unconscious in a motor vehicle. Ryan Aalderks was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar and later transferred to CentraCare in St. Cloud, where Aalderks died. Bauman says the investigation into his death began with the possible cause being an overdose of an illegal controlled substance. Aalderks' body was taken to The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for an autopsy. The case remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were New London Ambulance, Lakes Area First Responders and CentraCare Ambulance.
NEW LONDON, MN
