ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Dealing with the aftermath of tragedy: 'Demand better'

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 4 days ago

With yet another mass shooting, a canceled Regents test, extra law enforcement nearby and the swollen availability of counselors for students and staff, life has taken on a new meaning, Superintendent Jason Smith says.

“Every community in this country, big or small, is living in fear that this could happen to them, and if we continue on this path with no meaningful change, it will, inevitably, happen again,” Smith said during an interview with The Batavian . “Reactions from our students and staff have run the gamut from sad, frustrated, hopeless, and angry, to fear. I don’t believe we’ve become desensitized. I guarantee every family member held their child a little bit longer before sending them off to school today. I know I did.”

Within a day, Smith had written and issued a letter to his district in response to the latest shooting that left 19 people dead at a school in Texas. The city school district set up resources for students and staff to use in the aftermath of mixed emotions. School should be a place of “learning and enlightenment,” he said, and “not fear.”

“Sadly, this is not the first school shooting that has occurred in my years as an educator, but I can certainly only hope and pray it will be the last,” his letter stated. “In these times of grief, confusion, and fear, we want to be a source of comfort for our students and help guide them through the questions and emotions they are bound to have.”

The Batavian asked if the latest incident causes any response in terms of security and district protocols. He is confident in the current polices while also checking back to see if there are improvements to make, he said.

“Our top priority has always been and will be to keep our students and staff safe,” he said. “To that end, each school in our district regularly conducts lockdown drills as required by New York State. We maintain a strong partnership with the City of Batavia Police Department, have security aides in each building, and a district-wide school resource officer. We are constantly reviewing our safety procedures and will do so again to ensure the safest environment possible.”

Administrators met with counselors and each school principal, and while Smith was at John Kennedy Intermediate, he couldn’t say there was a visible shift in families’ reactions, though everyone is reacting in different ways.

“I saw parents dropping off students, and there wasn't any kind of physical reaction,” he said, adding that resources were given to staff in case they were needed. “We know we tried to give our staff information. But I’d say, it is a fairly temperate reaction. I had a couple of parents contact me by email and I'm going to respond to them in the next day or so.”

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced this week there would be extra patrols at county schools as a precautionary measure to ensure safety for students. That announcement also included the presence of a school resource officer at each district for another layer of protection. The Batavian asked Smith if he felt the role of a SRO was, in addition to being a community liaison and representative for the police department, capable of staving off a violent attack.

“That's the expectation, that if something were to happen, the SRO would play an active role in that situation,” he said. “I mean, they do other things … they're designed to be a community resource. But, you know, they’re also a police officer, and if stuff like that were to happen here, God forbid, the expectation would be that the SRO would respond.”

State Education Department Commissioner Betty Rosa issued a letter to school districts notifying them of a change to upcoming Regents exams. After a thorough review of the history exam, especially on the heels of recent violent events, the department decided to cancel the history Regents for this year, she said.

“As we look for ways to support our students and our fellow community members following this incomprehensible tragedy, the Department is committed to preparing our children to become active members of their communities who raise each other up and work together for the common good. We are enormously grateful to our educators as they help their students navigate and process the unthinkable,” Rosa stated. “In the wake of the heinous mass shooting in Buffalo, the Department is taking numerous steps to explore potential areas of support for students and schools across the state. Such actions include having content experts from the Department, in partnership with NYS educators, review all June 2022 Regents Exams, which have already been printed and packaged for shipment to schools. During that review, our experts determined that there is content on the new Regents Examination in United States History and Government that has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent violence in Buffalo.”

Even though the exam was drafted by NYS-certified social studies teachers and field-tested to confirm that the exam's content is educationally sound, the tragedy in Buffalo “has created an unexpected and unintended context for the planned assessment,” she said.

Missing this exam should not negatively affect graduation tracks for students, Smith said. The SED and Board of Regents will approve a waiver that officially excuses them from taking that particular test, he said.

“So it's not going to impact students,” Smith said.

The Batavian had also asked Smith if he felt that, as these tragedies pile up, do students and families become more numbed by the frequency. He doesn’t think so, but strives to encourage others to remain wide-eyed.

“We must fight the urge to accept these situations as a way of life, and we cannot let ourselves become desensitized,” he said. “Our children cannot afford it. We all must stand up and demand better.”

Below is a list of related resources at the city school district:

Jackson Primary Resources:

Sesame Street in Communities resources on Violence

John Kennedy Intermediate Resources:

Talking to Kids About Fear and Violence

Batavia Middle School Resources:

How to Discuss Violence in Schools With Children

After a Crisis: Helping Young Children Heal

Batavia High School Resources:

Talking to Teens About Violence

For Teens: Coping After Mass Violence

General Resources K-12:

Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers

Talking to Kids About School Safety

If you would like to speak directly to your child’s counselor or principal, please reach out to:

Jackson Primary: 585-343-2480 , ext 4000

John Kennedy Intermediate: 585-343-2480 , ext 5000

Batavia Middle School: 585-343-2480 , ext 3000

Batavia High School: 585-343-2480 , ext 2000

“While we might not have all the answers, we promise to stand with our families and students and listen,” Smith said. “Please take care of each other in moments like these, and please reach out should you or your family need any assistance.”

For the district's emergency response manual, click HERE

Photo: Batavia City Schools Superintendent Jason Smith. Submitted photo.

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Troopers Make Multiple DWI Arrests In WNY This Weekend

Troopers with the New York State Police made quite a few DWI arrests this holiday weekend in Western New York. Jordan Wright, 30, of Jamestown was arrested by Troopers for Driving While Intoxicated. On May 28th, 2022, Troopers found Wright's vehicle in a ditch on Route 60 in Fredonia. Wright allegedly failed field sobriety tests conducted by Troopers. She was taken to SP Fredonia and was given a chemical breath test, which was .10%. She is due in court in the town of Pomfret Court in June.
FREDONIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Troopers Bust One Person In Underage Drinking Sting

Even though it was a holiday weekend, New York State Troopers were busy conducting an underage drinking sting in a Western New York County. The operation resulted in one store employee being arrested. On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Troopers executed an 'Underage Drinking Enforcement Initiative' in Cattaraugus County. Troopers tried to buy alcohol at 15 establishments, with one employee violating New York Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, Section 65- Prohibited sale to a person under the age of 21.
FRANKLINVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Batavia, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Batavia, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
buffalorising.com

The War of 1812 Cemetery

The cars speeding down Aero Drive in Cheektowaga did not pay me nor my destination any heed. I took the first photograph and then wandered across the busy road. I had come to pay my respects to Nathanial Thayer, a fellow New Yorker. He was a man who did something for me that I cannot repay. I never knew him, nor ever would. He may have stood about five feet six inches tall, with brown hair and blue-grey eyes. In his early to mid twenties he met his fate and was buried in a cemetery that did not yet exist.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Another Threat to a New York School Posted on Social Media

While copy-cat crimes are typical following high-profile news events, Police are reporting a couple disturbing incidents involving schools in New York in May 25. In the Rochester area, New York State Police were notified of a social media post by a 17-year-old Gananda High School student posing with what appeared to be an assault weapon. That student is charged with felony Making a Terroristic Threat.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

Allan L. Grehlinger

- Allan L. Grehlinger, 87, of Basom, passed away on Thursday, (May 26, 2022) at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. Mr. Grehlinger was born January 4, 1935 in Batavia, a son of the late Duane and Mildred (Long) Grehlinger. Mr. Grehlinger served honorably in the United States Air Force...
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#School Resource Officer#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Regents
iheart.com

New York State Suspending Gas Tax

New York will temporarily suspended the state gasoline tax beginning Wednesday. It will be in effect until the end of the year, and will reduce the per gallon price by 16 cents. Also starting Wednesday, Monroe County will collect the gas sales tax on just the first two dollars of each gallon sold. That relief is in effect through November.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Wendy Sue Williams

Wendy was born March 15, 1968 in Middleborough, MA, a daughter of Barbara (Williams) Kerns and the late John Robert McCarroll. A graduate of Oberlin Conservatory of Music with degrees in Vocal Performance and Music Therapy, Wendy was the owner of Sound Foundations Voice Studio in Batavia. She was a performer with Main Street 56 Theatre and an adjudicator for NATS.
BATAVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
wnypapers.com

New York State Park Police update on incident at Whirlpool State Park

The following press release was submitted Sunday evening by the New York State Park Police:. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 3:46 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to Whirlpool State Park, Gorge Rim Trail, for a report of a 14-year-old male, who scaled fencing, and intentionally fell into gorge. Park Police officers repelled into the gorge, with additional Park Officers and Niagara Falls Fire Department making their way via Whirlpool stairs. Unfortunately, upon contact with the individual, it was determined that he was deceased. Recovery was made by the New York State Park Police, Niagara Falls Fire Department and New York State Police Aviation.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Photos: The flags of Batavia

Batavia residents display the Stars and Stripes year around for the most part but in honor of Memorial Day, here is a sampling of some of those displays. Top photo: Chestnut Street. Kibbe Avenue
BATAVIA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Wicked Weather Wednesday In New York State

The first day of June will be a stormy one in Western New York. Following one of the warmest and nicest Memorial Days in the area, a string of storms will come our way. The weather over the last few days has been nice and HOT! But we can't complain. As the final days of school are coming to a close, we have been dealing with so much rain! Many people are having a hard time mowing their lawns or getting their landscaping done. The good news? There is a dry stretch and a cooler stretch of weather that is also moving in!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Black Bear Sighting Confirmed In Hamburg, New York

The Police in the Town Of Hamburg has confirmed that a black bear has been seen wandering around the area over the weekend. The Town of Hamburg police posted on their Facebook page that the bear was seen on Scranton Road near Strnad Drive in the town of Hamburg. The bear was spotted on MAy 28th around 1:30 am. Police have advised residents in the area to stay away from the bear if they see it.
HAMBURG, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Irving Native Joins Jamestown Police Department

The Jamestown Police Department has a new officer on its force, and he is from the north county. The department announced this week on its Facebook page that it has hired Chance Gates, an Irving native. Gates graduated from Silver Creek Central School in 2014 and later attended Genesee Community College and St. John Fisher College, as well as the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 8 WROC

6 RCSD teachers on leave for ‘racist and demeaning’ text messages about students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six teachers in the Rochester City School District are currently on leave after they exchanged “racist and demeaning” text messages about students, according to RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small. According to the superintendent on Friday, the district will “use all forms of available discipline up to and including termination.” “On Tuesday I […]
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Jefferson Avenue Tops plans reopening, but some community members are torn

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, a spokesperson from Tops Friendly Markets released the following statement regarding plans to reopen the location of the May 14 mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people:. “Our engineers and construction management team are working closely with local contractors and equipment suppliers...
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
416
Followers
403
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy