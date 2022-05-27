May 27 Town crier

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSartell Farmers’ Market is now open for the season from 3-6 p.m. each Monday in Bernick’s Ice Arena Parking Lot, 1109 First St. S. along Pinecone Road N. If you have not had a chance to stop by yet, Memorial Day is a great day to drop in and check out...

fox9.com

Randolph holds memorial for Eli Hart

Randolph, a small town in Dakota County, is where 6-year-old Eli Hart felt great love, living there with a foster family for just under a year. It’s also the place where his father, Tory Hart, and Hart’s fiancé, Josie Josephson, made memories with Eli. The community held a memorial service for the boy.
RANDOLPH, MN
Bring Me The News

Historic locomotives to roll into St. Paul for Train Days

The Twin Cities & Western Railroad GP38-2 locomotive is one of five historic locomotives to be on display at the Train Days celebration June 4-5. Courtesy of the Union Depot. Five historic locomotives will soon roll into the Union Depot in St. Paul for the Train Days celebration. The free,...
thenewsleaders.com

Quilts being displayed for July 4 auction

Delrose Fischer and Betty Schloemer worked hard May 18 hanging up dazzling hand-made quilts in the vast lobby of Heritage Hall by the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Schloemer and Fischer are two of the current 14 members of the St. Joseph Parish Quilt Group. Since 1986, when it started, the group’s members past and present have made more than 1,000 quilts. The stunning works are auctioned off every summer at the St. Joseph Parish Fourth of July Festival, and the proceeds are used to help the parish.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Fire truck procession planned for beloved Cleveland firefighter

A fire truck procession is planned for Glenn Beer, who spent more than four decades serving the Cleveland Fire Department. The beloved 42-year department veteran, and retired long-time Cleveland city worker, died of brain cancer on May 18. His funeral is Tuesday. Beer was the public works director when Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota

Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Shelter in place lifted after massive fire in Wadena, Minnesota

WADENA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shelter-in-place order in Wadena, Minnesota has been lifted after a massive fire on Monday. FOX 9 is told the fire is at Minnesota Valley Irrigation started around 3 p.m. on Ash Avenue Northeast. Photos posted online by nearby residents and a local paper showed a large plume of smoke rising from the barn building.
WADENA, MN
bulletin-news.com

MN Legislature Approves St. Paul Bethesda Hospital Plan

A compromise mental health financing plan passed in the last minutes of the legislative session would allow for the construction of a new mental health facility in St. Paul, as well as $93 million to address an existing crisis. Fairview Health Services seeks legislators’ approval to build a new 144-bed...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in western Minnesota

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — It was a wild night of weather across Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with likely tornado touchdowns, straight line winds and hail across much of the state. KARE 11 crews spread out across greater Minnesota and the metro, and below are the accounts of what they saw and heard.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Owner wants to give away his small-town Minnesota newspaper

Lee Zion is heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. But before he goes, he's got one task to complete: giving away the weekly newspaper he owns in Lafayette, Minn., a town of about 500 residents in Nicollet County near New Ulm. That's right. Zion is offering to make...
LAFAYETTE, MN
fox9.com

Lighting may be responsible for 2 fires in northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota State Fair Reveals 2022 Free Entertainment Lineup

It's crazy to think summer is almost here. That means nice weather and of course, the biggest event of the season: the Minnesota State Fair!. The Minnesota State Fair is known for its food, drinks and concerts! They start revealing their big concert lineups months in advance. In early February, they announced their first headliners. Zac Brown Band will take the stage at the fair on Friday, September 2nd.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Columbine Survivor Now Working For Bloomington Schools Addresses Uvalde Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Questions continue to mount surrounding the response time to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. In Sunday night’s Talking Points, Esme Murphy talks with a Columbine survivor who is working to make a Twin Cities school district safer in the event of an active shooter. The shooting at Columbine High School 23 years ago left 15 people dead, including the two teenage gunmen, who killed themselves as authorities closed in. Since Columbine, there have been 14 mass school shootings. An estimated 185 children, educators and other people have been killed and at least 360 have been injured. Schools all...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

