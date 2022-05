A reminder that a Click it or Ticket campaign is underway. The state department of transportation says The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Region 7, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt this spring, during the national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, runs from May 23 to June 5, 2022.

