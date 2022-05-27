Be prepared, Idaho. Memorial Day outdoors outlook calls for cold, unpredictable weather

Meridian - Julia B Pangborn, age 94, a resident of Meridian, Idaho, for more than 20 years, died on May 22, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Julia's education was varied, having attended high schools in Bishop, CA, Oakland, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, and at age 16, was graduated from Westminster Junior College, Salt Lake City, UT. She then went on to graduate from Katharine Gibbs Business College and Secretarial School in New York City, NY. Later Julia Graduated from University of Nevada at Reno with a BA degree in English and Journalism. Julia worked at various business offices in Bishop, CA. Julia was married to Jack Pangborn in 1949, and they moved to Reno, NV, where Jack continued his education, and eventually opened his own accounting firm. Julia and her late husband, Jack, moved from Reno, Nevada, after retirement, to be near their two daughters and families, who had settled in the Boise area. Julia was busy with many social activities, including her sorority at UNR, Gamma Phi Beta, Girls Scouts, Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and Assistance League. Julia also became a Real Estate Broker, and a Registered Parliamentarian, and taught Parliamentary Law classes. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Jack H. Pangborn, her parents, David D. Baker and Ruth S. Baker, her brother, Martin E. Fernberg, and her granddaughter, Melissa Kessler Nelson. Julia is survived by her two daughters, Gail E. Northness (Dr. David G. Northness) and Verna R. Kessler (Tim Strand); grandchildren, Jennifer L. Northness-Tigli, Jeffrey Northness (Lindsay Whitaker Northness) and Stephen R. Northness, all in the Boise area, and granddaughter Sarah R. Schissler (Mark Schissler), of Kuna, ID; great granddaughter, Emily Nelson; great-great granddaughter, Alexandria Mae Nelson, and great-grandson, Ryan K. Nelson, all of Beaver Dam, WI. She is also survived by many great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held, 2:30 pm, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Daughters of the Nile Foundation, C/O Herbie Kay Lundquist, 6705 Mesa Drive, Austin, Texas, 78731-2817. To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.

