Idaho State

Be prepared, Idaho. Memorial Day outdoors outlook calls for cold, unpredictable weather

By Clark Corbin
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigher elevation areas will still be covered by snow this Memorial Day weekend, just as this lake within the Boise National Forest was on May 30, 2020. (Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun) Idahoans heading into the forests, mountains and campgrounds over Memorial Day weekend may encounter some unexpected snow and...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho State Memorial Day Ceremony Rolls on Despite Wind and Rain

When Gov. Brad Little spoke on a windy and rainy Monday morning at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, he noted that the inclement weather was actually fitting for a Memorial Day celebration. “Contrary to previous events that many of us have been at where it was a beautiful day, it...
IDAHO STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
IDAHO STATE
Chronicle

What's in Store for Eastern Washington as Water Becomes More Scarce Throughout the West?

Even in late May, when T-shirts take over and thermostats hit a balmy 70 degrees, patches of snow cling to the top of Mount Spokane. Snow persists on many Pacific Northwest mountains well into summer. It acts as a natural reservoir, melting as the weather warms and watering the thirsty low country when rains are few and far between.
Post Register

Bogus Basin sees five inches of snow on Memorial Day

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin has gotten five inches of snow so far on Memorial Day. The summer snow in the mountains has been accompanied by cold rain in the valley, and spotty showers are expected through Tuesday.
BOISE, ID
News Channel Nebraska

Spring snow storm strands Memorial Day travelers in northwest Wyoming

CODY, Wyo. - A major spring snow storm dumped more than three feet of snow and stranded travelers on Highway 296 near Cody in northwest Wyoming Monday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, dozens of people were caught in the storm that closed the highway northwest of Cody, between U.S. 212 and WY 120. A spokesperson for the department said vehicles, including a pickup pulling a camper trailer, were stuck and spun out on the highway Sunday night.
CODY, WY
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Turnout in May primary roughly matched 2018 level

BOISE — After all the calculations were made by each county last week to reflect election-day voter registrations, statewide voter turnout in the May 17 primary election came in almost exactly where it did four years earlier: 32.4% of registered voters cast ballots, compared to 32.6% in the 2018 primary.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Power crews respond to widespread blackout caused by lightning and then downed power line that shut down road

Idaho Power crews have had a busy weekend in the Pocatello area, responding to a widespread power outage and then a downed power line that shut down a road. The widespread power outage was caused by a 9 p.m. Saturday lightning strike on a piece of Idaho Power equipment. Over 1,000 Idaho Power customers in south Pocatello and throughout much of Bannock County south of the Gate City were without electricity until around 1 a.m. Sunday, the utility reported. ...
POCATELLO, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Pangborn, Julia B. "Julie"

Meridian - Julia B Pangborn, age 94, a resident of Meridian, Idaho, for more than 20 years, died on May 22, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Julia's education was varied, having attended high schools in Bishop, CA, Oakland, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, and at age 16, was graduated from Westminster Junior College, Salt Lake City, UT. She then went on to graduate from Katharine Gibbs Business College and Secretarial School in New York City, NY. Later Julia Graduated from University of Nevada at Reno with a BA degree in English and Journalism. Julia worked at various business offices in Bishop, CA. Julia was married to Jack Pangborn in 1949, and they moved to Reno, NV, where Jack continued his education, and eventually opened his own accounting firm. Julia and her late husband, Jack, moved from Reno, Nevada, after retirement, to be near their two daughters and families, who had settled in the Boise area. Julia was busy with many social activities, including her sorority at UNR, Gamma Phi Beta, Girls Scouts, Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and Assistance League. Julia also became a Real Estate Broker, and a Registered Parliamentarian, and taught Parliamentary Law classes. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Jack H. Pangborn, her parents, David D. Baker and Ruth S. Baker, her brother, Martin E. Fernberg, and her granddaughter, Melissa Kessler Nelson. Julia is survived by her two daughters, Gail E. Northness (Dr. David G. Northness) and Verna R. Kessler (Tim Strand); grandchildren, Jennifer L. Northness-Tigli, Jeffrey Northness (Lindsay Whitaker Northness) and Stephen R. Northness, all in the Boise area, and granddaughter Sarah R. Schissler (Mark Schissler), of Kuna, ID; great granddaughter, Emily Nelson; great-great granddaughter, Alexandria Mae Nelson, and great-grandson, Ryan K. Nelson, all of Beaver Dam, WI. She is also survived by many great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held, 2:30 pm, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Daughters of the Nile Foundation, C/O Herbie Kay Lundquist, 6705 Mesa Drive, Austin, Texas, 78731-2817. To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
MERIDIAN, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Eye on Boise: Big JFAC changes and a race for speaker...

BOISE — When the dust settled after the May 17 primary election, a stunning 11 members of the 20-member Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, the powerful joint committee that sets state agency budgets, weren’t due to be back come January. That’s not all because of the election results. Three JFAC...
BOISE, ID
yourbigsky.com

Largest recorded earthquakes in Montana

Some may not believe this, but Montana is one of the most earthquake-prone states in the nation. The Great Montana Shake out says earthquake activity in Montana usually happens in the state’s mountainous western region since it lies in the intermountain seismic belt. While earthquakes with a magnitude of 8.0 are less likely, Montana earthquakes can range as large as 7.5.
MONTANA STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Homeowner's exemption dispute heads to court

A dispute between Latah County and the Idaho State Tax Commission that could affect millions of dollars in statewide property valuations is on its way to court. The issue involves the residential homestead exemption, which is the primary form of property tax relief available to Idaho homeowners. According to the...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Dog Owners Beware: Boise Dog Slaughtered By Coyotes On Patio

Yesterday I learned my co-worker's West Highland Terrier was recently slaughtered and ripped apart by two coyotes. Like something straight out of a horror movie, the bloodbath had unfolded before his wife's very eyes. Helpless and horrified, she watched as the coyotes had their way with her 10-year-old female Westie. A two-dog family, one of their pups had managed to narrowly escape the same fate.
BOISE, ID

