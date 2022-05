Click here to read the full article. WHP Global has announced a plan to purchase a controlling 70% interest in fashion brand Isaac Mizrahi from Xcel Brands Inc. Under the deal, which is valued at $68 million, Xcel will retain a 30% minority interest in Isaac Mizrahi and receive $46.2 million in cash proceeds. Xcel will also continue to manage Isaac Mizrahi’s thriving business on QVC with WHP Global and enter a new license agreement to design and distribute the brand’s apparel in the US and Canada. Mizrahi will continue to serve at the company’s chief design officer and said in a...

BUSINESS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO