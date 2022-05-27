ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Look Good at OTAs

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlLDw_0fsFvuUI00

Everything we've seen at Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs to this point.

The Pittsburgh Steelers started slow, but now that things are meshing, this team looks good. Noah Strackbein has been live in South Side all week, and takes a deep dive into each side of the football and what he's seen thus far.

From Najee Harris being twice as big as he was a year ago, a rookie already becoming a star, Chase Claypool moving around and the quarterback competition, to Myles Jack, Buddy Johnson, a loaded secondary and a deep defensive line - there's a lot to go through.

All Steelers Talk has it all.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube , iTunes , Spotify , Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Second-Year Studs and a Rookie Who's Already a Star

Chase Claypool Addresses Diontae Johnson's Absence at OTAs

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett New Favorite to Win Rookie of the Year

Steelers To-Go: Important to Know About the Steelers QB Battle

Underdog Comes Natural to Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

NFL Makes Multiple Rule Changes for 2022 Season

Myles Garrett Shares Anger Over Texas Elementary Shooting

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Report

A legendary NFL quarterback believes Colin Kaepernick could be a nice fit for a team in 2022. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon showed his support for Kaepernick in an interview this week.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Texas State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Johnny Manziel Girlfriend Video

Johnny Manziel and his new girlfriend, Kenzie Warner, went viral on social media this week. The former NFL and Texas A&M quarterback and his Houston-based girlfriend appeared to enjoy some time together in Las Vegas. Manziel had a message for his critics. “Wonder what he’s up to these days?” Manziel...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Buddy Johnson
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Signs NFL Star Aaron Donald To Donda Sports: 'It's A Helluva Opportunity'

A decade after turning G.O.O.D. Music into a powerhouse Hip Hop label, Kanye West is setting his sights on building another all-star team — this time in the world of sports. NFL star Aaron Donald has been unveiled as the newest athlete signed to Ye’s Donda Sports, the athletics company he founded with Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown earlier this year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Wide Receiver Reveals that He Believed the Packers Would Draft Him in Round One

If there was one phrase that could be the anthem of the Green Bay Packers and the NFL Draft, it is this: “The Green Bay Packers haven’t taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002.” We all know that. It would be a safe bet that people who have not even heard of football know that, at least. It is spread around social media often enough every March. One wide receiver, though, Baltimore Ravens second-year player Rashad Bateman, believed that he was going to the Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Rb Jaylen
The Spun

Report: If NFL Teams Might Have Interest In Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown said on Saturday night that he does not plan on playing in the National Football League in 2022. The longtime NFL wide receiver attended a Fan Controlled Football League game. He was asked if he'll be playing in the NFL in 2022. Brown said he will not. However,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Is Back With Team On Tuesday

Steelers fans don't have to worry about a Diontae Johnson holdout. On Tuesday, the 1,100-yard receiver returned to the team after not taking part in Pittsburgh's OTAs last week. Now Johnson's in uniform, going through drills with the rest of the Steelers WRs. There isn't much word as to why...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Cowboys rookie OL Tyler Smith draw comparison to Larry Allen

Dallas Cowboys rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith is already turning heads with his new team — and drawing comparisons to one of the best guards in NFL history. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he sees some similarities between Smith — the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tulsa — and NFL legend Larry Allen, one of the physically strongest players to ever grace the field.
TULSA, OK
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy