Report: Josko Gvardiol Set to Stay at RB Leipzig Despite Transfer Interest From Chelsea

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is set to remain at the Bundesliga club despite summer transfer interest from Chelsea, according to reports.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the young centre-back over a move for next season, with the west London side looking to operate in the market ahead of the new campaign.

With both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen preparing to leave Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel will be looking to sign their replacements in the summer.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Gvardiol has been one of the names linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but Nathan Gissing is reporting that the 20-year-old is likely to stay at his current club.

It is believed that he is happy playing in Germany and is not in any rush to move away from Leipzig, despite the interest shown by Chelsea.

Reports from earlier in the week revealed that Tuchel wants to sign the defender this summer and the German boss is a 'big fan' of the Croatian international.

Chelsea are said to have scouted the defender ever since he played at Dinamo Zagreb , breaking into the first team there in 2019.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

While the Blues may not be able to acquire Gvardiol this summer, their signing of Jules Kounde is looking likely.

He was linked with a transfer from Sevilla to west London last year but remained at the Spanish side for the season.

However the Frenchman has been told that he will be one of the club's first signings of the window and their new ownership under Todd Boehly in the coming weeks.

