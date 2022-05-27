Republican candidate for Maine House apologizing for offensive post

For the majority of the year, Maine exists as a state that is somewhere between downright frigid to mild and comfortable. But for at least a couple of months, Vacationland can get steamy and hot. When the temperatures rise, people begin searching for ways too cool off. Sure, there's plenty of places to take a dip in the ocean. But even in the height of summer, the ocean can be unforgiving and cold. Often times people turn to lakes, ponds, rivers and streams as a way to cool off mixed with a little added recreation. That added recreation could include jumping from a pier or bridge or even from a short cliff into water. But is that actually illegal to do in Maine?

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO