Maine State

Republican candidate for Maine House apologizing for offensive post

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Republican candidate for the Maine House of Representatives is apologizing for pushing a debunked conspiracy theory about the Texas school shooter. Heather Anne Sprague is...

WMTW

Fireball lights up Maine sky

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — A meteor shower was visible Monday night that has never been seen before, but before the tau Herculids meteor shower arrived, there was something else pretty impressive over the sky in Maine. Justin Mecham caught video of a fireball streaking through the sky over North...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Togus Volunteers Help Boothbay V.E.T.S. Build Trailers for Homeless Veterans

On Saturday morning, April 30, a contingent of employees from Togus, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Augusta, helped Boothbay V.E.T.S. build four trailers to provide temporary shelter for Maine’s homeless veterans. “I can’t believe it’s 9:01 (a.m.) and I don’t hear any drills,” said Gerald “Jay”...
BOOTHBAY, ME
92 Moose

Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine

I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom were the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Founder of longstanding Maine record store chain steps down

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — The founder of a Maine music chain has stepped down, bringing new leadership to a fixture on the New England record store circuit. Brett Wickard founded Bull Moose in 1989 when he was a student at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. He is staying on as chair of the chain’s board of directors, but plans to focus on growing his retail software management company, the Bangor Daily News reported.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

New England senators want more federal money for elections

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Senators in New England are getting behind a push to provide more federal resources to administer local and state elections. Sen. Angus King, Maine's independent senator, says the Sustaining Our Democracy Act would provide $20 billion in federal money over the next 10 years to help states with election necessities, such as training poll workers and upgrading voting equipment and registration systems.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

A prized southern crustacean could be Maine's newest fishery

(BDN) -- The appearance of blue crab in Maine over the past couple years has researchers wondering if the prized southern crustacean is making a new home up north. Known for their bright blue claws, blue crabs are one of the most valuable commercial fisheries in the Chesapeake Bay. While not unheard of, sightings in Maine are rare, and the species historically does stray much further than Massachusetts.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

University president who bowed out to get $235K on July 1

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The settlement approved for the University of Maine at Augusta president who bowed out amid controversy ensures he will be paid at least $235,000 in the first year. The Kennebec Journal reports that Michael Laliberte will receive an additional $30,000 for a housing allowance on top...
wabi.tv

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Maine. The Maine CDC reports 162 people are hospitalized with the virus Sunday, that’s down four since Saturday. 20 are in critical care, that’s an increase of four since Saturday. Three people are on ventilators. More than 1,200...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Has Anyone Paid Over $5 a Gallon for Gas as Maine Hits New Record Price?

The weather was just perfect and Mainers were out in force. Despite the insane amount we are all paying for gas, travel this Memorial Day weekend was expected to go up by 11% according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. So just how nuts are gas prices? Well, we've hit a new record in Maine at $4.76 a gallon according to AAA as of 5/30/22.
MAINE STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Classic Small Towns in Maine

Maine is best known for its long coastline, but the state also has a number of small towns that deserve a visit. Maine's smaller locales provide a unique insight into the state's history and culture, and they are typically less crowded than the more popular tourist destinations.
MAINE STATE
WGME

A Maine man is fighting the rats trying to take over his home

OLD TOWN (BDN) -- Dave Oliver has so many rats on his Old Town property that he sees some basking in the sunlight in his yard. Those he shoots with his pellet gun from the bathroom. But that’s just one measure Oliver has taken to fight an explosion of rats...
WGME

Maine tourism is back and business is booming in Ogunquit

OGUNQUIT (WGME) - On this Memorial Day Weekend, shops and restaurants across Maine were busy as tourists flooded the state. Businesses in Ogunquit have been waiting two years for tourists to come back in full force. “This weekend was absolutely amazing," said Nicolette Milano, owner of Flips. A number of...
OGUNQUIT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Ahead of Memorial Day, Senator King interviews Belfast resident

U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) released, May 27, the May edition of Answering the Call: Maine’s Veteran Voices, the monthly series in which he shares the stories of the lives, service, and sacrifices of Maine’s veteran community. In the seventh interview of the series, conducted in partnership with...
BELFAST, ME
94.3 WCYY

Is Cliff Diving/Pier Jumping Illegal in Maine?

For the majority of the year, Maine exists as a state that is somewhere between downright frigid to mild and comfortable. But for at least a couple of months, Vacationland can get steamy and hot. When the temperatures rise, people begin searching for ways too cool off. Sure, there's plenty of places to take a dip in the ocean. But even in the height of summer, the ocean can be unforgiving and cold. Often times people turn to lakes, ponds, rivers and streams as a way to cool off mixed with a little added recreation. That added recreation could include jumping from a pier or bridge or even from a short cliff into water. But is that actually illegal to do in Maine?
MAINE STATE
WGME

South Portland considers possible eviction moratorium

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland city leaders could put a temporary ban on evictions. The decision comes after tenants say their apartment complex hiked up rent with little notice. The Los Angeles-based owner of Redbank Village Apartments recently announced an increase of hundreds of dollars per unit in rent,...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Locals and visitors celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The streets of Bar Harbor were filled with those enjoying their Memorial Day weekend. While the day is a great opportunity to spend time with loved ones it’s also a time to remember those who bravely gave their lives fighting for their country. Everyone...
I-95 FM

Is This On/Off Ramp on Interstate 95 the Most Dangerous in Bangor?

Admit it, you hate driving through there. I know I do. I won't lie, driving through the area of Exit 182A headed south, makes me go semi-white knuckle every time I drive through there. Between the ambiguous lanes and the fact that no one on Earth yields anymore (more on that in a minute), it seems like a vehicular deathmatch every time.
newscentermaine.com

WATCH: Mothership incoming!

YORK COUNTY, Maine — Rob Wright Images caught this amazing time-lapse of the Saturday storms rolling into southern Maine. It's a shelf cloud, the leading edge of the strong thunderstorms moving into York County Saturday.
YORK COUNTY, ME

