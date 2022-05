The end of the Premier League season is here, and that means it is the perfect time for our staff to hand out some awards for the season. Throughout the next few days, our staff will be sharing our picks for various season-long awards including our best players, most disappointing performers, best signings, and many others. Feel free to disagree with us, in fact, call us out on our BS if you hate our takes and tell us why we are wrong in the comments section.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO