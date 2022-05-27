District 21 Rep. Tom Moore comments on the 2022 Legislative session

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa City is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its fire department with events throughout the summer. Lieutenant John Crane says there were some volunteers who fought fires way back in 1842. Things then started becoming more organized when the State Capitol was moved to Iowa City and the Old Capitol building was under construction. “And they figured they’d have some need some hose and some other equipment to kind of protect that. And then kind of for next 30 years, there were kind of some — I don’t want to call them ragtag — but some volunteer companies that kind of formed to provide some fire protection throughout the city of Iowa City,” Crane says. As the city continued to grow, the need for more permanent fire protection became evident.

