ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

District 21 Rep. Tom Moore comments on the 2022 Legislative session

kjan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, Iowa) – Before the Iowa Legislature wrapped-up their session this week, they reached an agreement on a bill that which will allow ATV/UTVs on county highways as a part of a statewide law....

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjan.com

Whitver says ‘ gaming fatigue’ the reason legislature passed casino moratorium

(Radio Iowa) – The Republican leader in the Iowa Senate says there is gaming fatigue in the state Capitol and that’s why a temporary moratorium on new casino licenses was quickly passed last week. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver says “Please just said, ‘We want a pause and see how this shakes out over the next couple of years.'” Whitver notes there was zero push back during Senate debate of the moratorium. “There were a couple of changes that the casinos wanted to make this year that really aren’t that drastic of changes, but one thing that our people wanted to see is they don’t believe we need another casino right now,” Whitver says.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Vilsack promotes use of ‘mass timber’ in visit to Iowa

(Radio Iowa) – U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. It’s layers of wood, compressed and nailed or glued together, so it can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U.S. Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa City celebrates 150 years of paid fire department

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa City is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its fire department with events throughout the summer. Lieutenant John Crane says there were some volunteers who fought fires way back in 1842. Things then started becoming more organized when the State Capitol was moved to Iowa City and the Old Capitol building was under construction. “And they figured they’d have some need some hose and some other equipment to kind of protect that. And then kind of for next 30 years, there were kind of some — I don’t want to call them ragtag — but some volunteer companies that kind of formed to provide some fire protection throughout the city of Iowa City,” Crane says. As the city continued to grow, the need for more permanent fire protection became evident.
IOWA CITY, IA
kjan.com

Cass County Supervisors adopt ARPA fund Resolutions for Anita Child Care Ctr. & Cass Co. Fire Assoc.

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors this (Tuesday) morning, unanimously agreed to adopt/pass Resolutions awarding ARPA (Covid recovery) funds in the amount of $50,000 for specified improvements to the Anita Child Care Center, and $120,000 for the Cass County Fire Association. Both requests had previously been discussed at length with the respective organization representatives.
CASS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
kjan.com

Atlantic City Council meeting preview

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council will meet in a regular session Wednesday, their first for the month of June. Among the action items on their agenda, is. An order to set the date of a Public Hearing for Amending the FY 2022 Budget, as June 15, 2022. City Administrator John Lund, in his agenda notes, said “Traditionally, Atlantic only needs one amendment to reconcile our finances. Unfortunately, spending has continued at a pace where a second amendment is going to be necessary.” Lund added, “This will be the first time since I became an employee of the City in March of 2011, that this has been necessary.” He warned that following a “post mortem on the FY 22 Budget, there will be “extensive discussion on revenues and spending this summer and fall, with our Department Heads.””
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

New state mentoring program to ensure deaf and hard of hearing kids are prepared for school

(Radio Iowa) – A new state law outlines the visual language skills deaf and hard of hearing children need to learn — things like fingerspelling and American Sign Language — so they’re prepared for kindergarten. The law also establishes a mentoring program for parents of newborns and toddlers who are diagnosed with hearing difficulties. Tina Caloud, outreach director for the Iowa School for the Deaf, attended the bill signing ceremony in the governor’s office and spoke with Radio Iowa through an interpreter.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

New Iowa law regulates food delivery apps

(Radio Iowa) – A new state law is establishing new restrictions on food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash. The companies must have an agreement with a restaurant, bar or diner before their drivers can deliver food and beverages from that business. Jessica Dunker, president and C-E-O of the Iowa Restaurant Association, says that will hopefully stop what the restaurant industry calls pirating.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Former Iowa cop pens crime novel about warring motorcycle gangs

(Radio Iowa) – A crime novelist and former law enforcement officer from north-central Iowa is releasing his second book. Phil Queen is a retired Webster City policeman who’s now a criminal justice instructor at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. Queen’s newest work, “Forever Two Wheels,” follows an agent on a federal task force trying to break up a war between motorcycle gangs in southern Missouri.
FORT DODGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uss Iowa#Iowa House#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Iowa Legislature#Atv#Hf 2147#Budget#Senate
kjan.com

Update on Montgomery County Courthouse storm damage

(Red Oak, Iowa) – Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke reports, “In early May, the Montgomery County Courthouse sustained roof damage to the center most cupola as a result of strong significant wind. On Monday May 30th, several additional pieces of the cupola fell as a result of continued strong winds, damaging a nearby parked car.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Hail, high winds rip across Iowa causing damage but no injuries

(Radio Iowa) – Storm damage is scattered from one end of Iowa to the other after severe weather rolled through late Monday night and early this (Tuesday) morning. National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Krull says at least a dozen counties are reporting damage to trees, roofs and farm outbuildings, with some of the worst of it being found in Hamilton County. “We had some strong winds, anywhere between 60 and 70 miles per hour, that resulted in some downed power lines as well as grain bin damage,” Krull says. “We’re also looking at the potential for other tree damage that may have occurred in the county. We had some isolated reports of hail up to about quarter size with some of the initial storms that went up in northern Iowa.”
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Fatal ATV accident in NW Iowa

(Plymouth County, Iowa) – It’s been a deadly weekend on Iowa’s Highways and off-road. Three people died in separate accidents, including a woman from northwest Iowa. The State Patrol says a 2022 two-seater ATV occupied by four people and operated by 19-year-old Zoey Rene Cason, of Sioux City, was traveling down hill on private property in rural Plymouth County, when Cason hit the brakes and turned to the left to avoid hitting a fence post and fencing. Her evasive action caused the ATV to roll over, tossing the occupants. The accident happened at around 12:20-a.m., Monday (today).
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Iowans in Army Reserve trained with Ukrainian soldiers in 2017

(Radio Iowa) – A state legislator met some of Ukraine’s soldiers during a military training mission in Europe in 2017. Todd Prichard of Charles City is a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve and his unit participated in drills with soldiers from NATO countries and partner nations, like Ukraine. “My impression of them was they were quite competent and they were professional,” Prichard says. “This year they’ve demonstrated that professionalism and competency as they’ve done just an amazing job against a superior force and continue to do so.”
CHARLES CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
kjan.com

Iowans are warned to get colon cancer screenings earlier, in mid 40s

(Radio Iowa) – The guidelines are changing for the age at which people should begin getting screened for colon cancer, which is the third most common cancer in Iowa and the second leading cause of cancer death. Dr. Samir Shah, president of the American College of Gastroenterology, says screenings should now start at age 45, not 50. “Colon cancer remains the second-leading cause of cancer death in both men and women and the third-most common cancer in both groups,” Shah says. “It’s so important to screen for it because, of all the major cancers, it’s the most preventable. It can be prevented in 90% of patients with proper screening.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Winterset man dies in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle accident

(Winterset, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Madison County said Monday, a Winterset man died during a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon, just south of Winterset. The Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call about the crash occurring in the 2200 block of Highway 169, at around 2:25-p.m. Responding Deputies...
WINTERSET, IA
kjan.com

Motorcycle accident in eastern Iowa claims the life of a Knoxville woman

(Knoxville, Iowa) – A motorcycle accident Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville. The Iowa State Patrol reports 37-year-old Holly Jo Hegwood died at the hospital, after she lost control of the 1999 Suzuki cycle she was riding, and crashed into a pickup truck. The accident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday, on the city’s west side.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kjan.com

Thunderstorm winds damage cattle barns in Audubon County

(Audubon, Iowa) – Severe thunderstorms with high winds caused damage to cattle barns Monday evening, in Audubon County. The National Weather Service says the damage happened about 2-miles east-southeast of Audubon, a little before 5-p.m. No one was hurt, and no animals were harmed. Thunderstorms passing through the area were packing winds of 60-to 70-miles per hour.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

3 arrests in Montgomery County, Sunday

(Red Oak, Iowa) – Three people were arrested Sunday, in Montgomery County. Red Oak Police report 35-year-old Cody Allen Keith Tunnel, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 10:20-a.m. for Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, for allegedly damaging a windshield. He was taken into custody and held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Adair County Sheriff’s report, 5/30/22

(Greeenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports a man from Cass County was arrested Saturday, near Orient. 56-year old Michael William Magers, of Atlantic, was arrested at around 8:52-p.m. in the 1700 block of 310th Street. He was cited for OWI/1st offense, Failure to Obey a Stop/Yield sign, and speeding 76 in a 55 zone. Magers was released from the scene with his citations.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

(Update) Elk Horn man dies in a crash near the Adair County Freedom Rock

(Menlo, Iowa) – A man is dead and a woman was injured during a collision late Monday morning near the Adair County Freedom Rock. The Iowa State Patrol reports 56-year old Jay Douglas Thysen, of Elk Horn (IA) died at the scene. 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen, also of Elk Horn, was injured and transported by Mercy 1 helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. The crash happened on Highway 25 at 120th Street at around 11:30-a.m.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Fatal accident west of Shelby Sunday morning

A collision on Interstate 80 Sunday morning in Pottawattamie County, claimed the life of a man from Nebraska and resulted in a woman being injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2004 Toyota 4Runner pulling a camper, and a 2015 Ford F350 & camper, were both traveling eastbound about a mile west of Shelby, when the Toyota, driven by 66-year-old Andrea J. Barge, of Oshkosh, NE, went out of control as it was traveling in the left lane.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy