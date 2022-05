The City of Ponca City will observe MEMORIAL DAY on Monday, May 30th. • Residential Refuse WILL NOT BE PICKED UP Monday, May 30, and WILL RESUME Tuesday, May 31. As there will be no residential trash collection on Monday, May 30, please only put trash out on the scheduled day of collection. Trash left out overnight or for several days is susceptible to scatter from animals and/or weather which can result in a City code violation.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO