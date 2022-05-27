It's over! Kiss reach the end of the road: the full story - only in the new Classic Rock

Explosions, fireworks, massive pyrotechnics that seem beyond belief. We take these things for granted now when we go to see a big rock spectacular. Whether it’s Rammstein ramping it all up to 11 with flame-throwers and more, or just some celebratory lights in the sky at the end of an open-air gig, everyone’s at it.

As Gene Simmons is at pains to point out in the new issue of Classic Rock , it’s all because of Kiss. And he has a point. Go to a Kiss show, and it’s like you walked in on Bonfire Night and the 4th Of July having a joint party.

This issue we spoke to Paul, Gene, Eric and Tommy about almost 50 years of the band and live pyrotechnical mayhem ahead of what will be their final UK show, at Download.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, we've also created a bundle which – in true Kiss style – features four editions of the new issue, each with a cover devoted to a different member of the band. They're limited in number, and when they're gone they're gone for good, and they'll go on sale shortly. So watch this space!

Also in this issue: Robin Trower, Graham Nash, Church Of The Cosmic Skull, The Sheepdogs, Jimi Hendrix, Steve Jones, Simon McBride, Ghost, and much more.

Features

Kiss

After 50 years of building and then sustaining The Greatest Show On Earth, Kiss are preparing to open the make-up box one last time and close the door on their remarkable career. As with all the greats, we will never see their like again.

The Sheepdogs

The Sheepdogs are back, with a new album and a killer live set, and their Worst Of All Worlds days now just a bad, but fond, memory.

Summer Of Rock

We’re not out of the covid woods yet, but live music is finally back in business, as our summer gig calendar proves, and every day it seems we learn of more festivals, tours and one-off shows.

Jimi Hendrix

Sandwiched between his explosive debut Are You Experienced and dazzling double album Electric Ladyland , Jimi Hendrix’s “science-fiction rock’n’roll” masterpiece Axis: Bold As Love is the heart of his Holy Trinity.

Simon McBride

With his addition to Deep Purple, and his breakthrough solo album The Fighter , Simon McBride is the guitar virtuoso of the moment. But behind the ‘overnight success’ is a tale of rip-offs, setbacks, and the house fire that almost killed him.

Ghost

Rather than have you suspend disbelief, Ghost’s Tobias Forge and his Nameless Ghouls put on a fantastical show you want to believe in.

Regulars

The Stories Behind The Song: Robin Trower

Trower backed the right horse when he found the inspiration for his biggest and most majestic hit, which helped transform the journeyman guitarist into a guitar hero.

Q&A: Graham Nash

The legendary singer-songwriter on balancing love and anger in his songs, and a project 60 years in the making.

Six Things You Need To Know: Church Of The Cosmic Skull

Behind all of the Nottingham septet’s cult-leaning theatrics is a band who put the music first.

The Classic Rock Interview: Steve Jones

Now in his mid-60s, and with the ups/downs life experience of someone at least twice his age, the former Sex Pistols guitarist who changed the world tells Classic Rock : “I don’t want any aggro at this stage of the game. I just wanna have a good time.

Reviews

Rock's biggest reviews section features new albums from Porcupine Tree, Fantastic Negrito, Michael Monroe, The Sheepdogs, Kreator, Lit, Graham Nash, Jack White, Drive-By Truckers, Steve Earle, Crobot, …Reissues from Ian Hunter, Kiss, Sex Pistols, Al Stewart, Soulfly, Neil Young, Argent, Sparks… DVDs, films and books on Steve Jones, David Bowie, The Kinks, Big Big Train, Bryan Ferry… Live reviews of Joe Bonamassa, Dream Theater, Killing Joke, Magnum, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Paul Weller, 10cc, Shellac.

Buyers' Guide: Therapy?

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a bit of Therapy? therapy, here’s our guide to the best of the genre-hopping band’s catalogue.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Justin Hawkins

The Darkness frontman picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

