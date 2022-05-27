ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Messed Up Big Time': Amber Heard Reveals Online Depp Fandom to Jury

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
 4 days ago
During her testimony on Thursday, Heard revealed to jurors the vitriol she has faced online—prompting Johnny Depp fans to question whether she made a...

Debbie Freeman
3d ago

Except he didn’t take her voice . And she does not have the right to spew things that are not true . Especially something like domestic violence. She is no victim. Cold calculating narcissist… yes. Victim …. No

Dana Conley
3d ago

when she admitted that she wrote the OP ED about Johnny because of his power and that people bow down to powerful people! that's what the trial was about, defamation of Johnny! CASE CLOSED

Angela Ross
2d ago

funny how I never saw one tear shed from Amber , we have seen her smirk, smile and laugh ....I just don't believe her ...I do believe she set him up and video taped it all for personal gain. I pray Johnny gets justice 🙏💯

