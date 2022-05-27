'Messed Up Big Time': Amber Heard Reveals Online Depp Fandom to Jury

It’s just been revealed that Sarah Palin – who is now running for Congress – reportedly earned more from making videos on Cameo last year than she would have made in Congress. Woah! According to reports, the 58-year-old former Alaska Republican governor revealed in a new financial disclosure form that she made over $211,000 from the online service whereby celebs can send personalized video messages to members of the public for a fee, which is apparently over $37,500 more than the annual salary of a House member.

