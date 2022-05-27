ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marines Live-Fire Helicopter Drill Shows New Jersey's Real-Life 'Top Gun'

By Tom O'Connor
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
In an interview, Newsweek editor-at-large Naveed Jamali details his experience riding along with a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter squadron in central New...

This Army Helicopter Is Leaving the Black Hawk in the Dust

Bell’s V-280 Valor long-range air assault platform has proven its mettle. Bell’s V-280 Valor long-range air assault platform has proven its mettle. During recent flight tests, the helicopter maneuvered close to rugged terrain at low altitudes, flew faster than 300 knots and more than 350 nautical miles on a single mission without refueling, and used helicopter-like agility to mass combat power on a landing objective while under enemy fire.
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
New York City, NY
More Than 200 Sailors Leave the USS George Washington After Multiple Deaths Aboard Ship

The U.S. Navy is allowing hundreds of sailors to leave the USS George Washington this week following a string of deaths aboard the docked aircraft carrier. In April, three sailors assigned to the ship were found dead in less than a week, with two of them confirmed to have died by suicide, PEOPLE previously reported. Four other deaths — for a total of seven — have occurred aboard the ship within the last year, according to CNN.
Vice

Revealed: CIA-Trained Militia Used US-Made Weapons in Deadly Attack

At least 22 people including 2 children were killed, and dozens more injured, by US-made weapons that were directly supplied to a Somali counter-terrorism force that split and fought internally over control of US-supplied assets, VICE World News can confirm after an independent review of the weapons involved. The deadly...
Naveed Jamali
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
#Military Aircraft#U S Marines#Helicopters#Real Life Top Gun#Marine Corps#The Air Force#Navy#Joint Base Mcguire
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
24/7 Wall St.

17 of America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Special forces are highly trained military units created to perform unconventional covert missions in defense of a nation’s security interests. They size up potential threats, remove strategic targets, and conduct hostage rescue missions, often in the world’s most dangerous areas. Many nations have special operations units, and no country has more of them than the […]
The Week

Ukraine keeps hitting exposed Russian forces on symbolically important Snake Island, U.S. and U.K. confirm

Eleven weeks after Russia captured Snake Island (Zmiinyi Island), a strategically and symbolically important Ukrainian rock in the Black Sea, fighting continues, "with Russia repeatedly trying to reinforce its exposed garrison located there," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update early Wednesday. "Ukraine has successfully struck Russian air...
Daily Mail

The great aviation graveyard: New aerial images show thousands of military planes neatly left to die or be cannibalized across Arizona desert

Haunting aerial photographs from Arizona's aircraft boneyard show thousands of defunct airplanes laid out in meticulous rows in what may be their final resting place along the desert floor. German photographer Bernhard Lang captured the incredible sights at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) at an air...
Daily Mail

'The Air Force is looking for somebody of white complexion': US military officials investigate racist text message overlooking a black senior airman for a promotion

U.S. military officials have opened an investigation into an alleged text message exchange in which a black senior airman was told he was not being considered for a promotion because 'the Air Force is looking for somebody of white complexion'. The texts, posted on a U.S. Air Force news page...
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

