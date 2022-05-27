Marines Live-Fire Helicopter Drill Shows New Jersey's Real-Life 'Top Gun'
In an interview, Newsweek editor-at-large Naveed Jamali details his experience riding along with a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter squadron in central New...www.newsweek.com
In an interview, Newsweek editor-at-large Naveed Jamali details his experience riding along with a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter squadron in central New...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3