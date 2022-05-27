ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Police Didn't Enter School As 'They Could've Been Shot'—Lieutenant

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, from the Texas Department of Public Safety, has been asked why it took officers an hour to neutralize the gunman at Robb Elementary...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 15

Elston Gunn
4d ago

Police were there within 4 minutes of the shooter entering the building. How many kids could have been saved if they didn't wait around for 56 minites for the "experts" to arrive?

Reply(2)
8
Bobby Allen
4d ago

well that's the job. you go into the danger and get the kids out. you know your jobs are dangerous

Reply(1)
8
John Brown
3d ago

hold up have you heard of cover fire and body armor. There is no reason to believe an untrained high.school drop out can out kill a well trained blood thirsty killing machine of the Uvalde police department.

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

'If only I had let her stay home': Fourth grader killed in Uvalde school massacre had pleaded in vain to 'stay home with momma' that morning, her devastated grandmother reveals

A 10-year-old girl shot dead in America's latest mass school shooting had begged her mother to stay home the morning of the massacre, her family has revealed. Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, was among 19 children killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday morning when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos burst into her classroom with a legally-purchased AR-15 rifle and opened fire.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Sister of Texas gunman Salvador Ramos ‘flatly refused’ to buy him weapons in 2021, police say

The sister of the Uvalde gunman “flatly refused” to buy him a weapon when he asked her to last year, a top Texas police official said.Salvador Ramos, 18, eventually bought himself two assault rifles after turning 18 earlier this month that he used to murder 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school.But the Texas Department of Public Safety’s director told a news conference on Friday that the suspect had previously tried to obtain weapons while he was still 17.“We know that by his digital footprint that Ramos asked his sister to help him buy a gun, she...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Daily Beast

Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive

Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Lieutenant#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Cnn#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mic

Republicans have pinpointed the real villain in the Uvalde shooting: Doors

Yesterday I recommended that murder-abetting conservative ghouls find a new soundbite to replace their tried and true and thoroughly debunked cliche of “a good guy with a gun.” Today, just 48 hours after a gunman shot and killed 19 children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, it seems that Republican lawmakers and opinion shapers have heeded my advice by rapidly coalescing around a new trope: The Uvalde massacre could have been easily prevented, if not for the dastardly interference of doors.
UVALDE, TX
Law & Crime

‘My Dad’s Got 28 Guns’: 11-Year-Old Charged with Felony in Upstate New York After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Classmate Who Wouldn’t Let Him Cheat in Science Class

An 11-year-old boy in upstate New York was arrested and charged with one felony count of making terroristic threats after allegedly telling a fellow student in science class that he was going to kill them. According to the Albany Country Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at a middle school in...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
970K+
Followers
95K+
Post
847M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy