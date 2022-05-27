Uvalde Police Didn't Enter School As 'They Could've Been Shot'—Lieutenant

The sister of the Uvalde gunman “flatly refused” to buy him a weapon when he asked her to last year, a top Texas police official said.Salvador Ramos, 18, eventually bought himself two assault rifles after turning 18 earlier this month that he used to murder 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school.But the Texas Department of Public Safety’s director told a news conference on Friday that the suspect had previously tried to obtain weapons while he was still 17.“We know that by his digital footprint that Ramos asked his sister to help him buy a gun, she...

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO