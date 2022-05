A fight between a man and his live-in girlfriend turned deadly on Saturday as the man was shot to death and his girlfriend is now behind bars. Lafayette Police say they got a call shortly before noon to check on a home in the 200 block of Guidry Street. That's when officers found the 43-year-old man dead inside of the home. Investigators say he was involved in a domestic altercation with his live-in girlfriend - 22-year-old Destiny McAfee - in the early morning. It was during that fight that McAfee allegedly pulled a pistol and shot him.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO