CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were airlifted and one other was taken by ambulance to hospitals following a crash involving a semi and an SUV. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, they received multiple reports of a crash at the intersection of Hammond Road and Highway 80 West around 12:31 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO